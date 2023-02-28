Buzz, buzz
Dear America, from sea to shining and polutted sea:
If you don’t vote ... you are not a patriot or don’t understand the critical value of your participation. Let’s not walk on eggshells. It is irresponsible.
Tap into as much information, advice, different perspectives, etc. as it takes for you to make a decision, choice, or statement. Forget about “making a mistake.” I’ve been on this earth for over six decades, and humanity has made many mistakes. How many fools wish they had grabbed a stateroom on Noah’s Ark?
If you don’t vote, you are either brainwashed, dangerously ambivalent, manipulated, gullible as in “it’s only one vote”, a pawn for a candidate or party over your community’s needs, someone’s water boy, a beast of burden, foot stole, the self~serving opportunist, and parasite like Jared Kushner and toy on his arm, Ivanka Trump, who made more money than one bank can handle.
Please don’t get defensive, but your reality affects my life too. We are connected because, as big as the world seems, it is still tiny. There aren’t many degrees of separation between many of us, even if you are wealthy, arrogant, racist, sexist, hate-filled, from old or new money, and America’s upper echelon and chosen ones.
Why, in the name of all you love, would you not vote and voluntarily walk into their buzzsaw?
Diana
Beard~Williams
Lancaster
Two thumbs down
Re: AV article 12 - 28 - ‘22, “New 2023 traffic law...” page 1.
Two thumbs down for the Ca. Senate and Governor Newsom.
New traffic laws (Senate Bill 960) have come to Ca. and started Jan. 1st.
This bill modifies an existing law to allow nonresidents to become police officers. That mean immigrants don’t even need to apply to become a permanent resident, that is a green card holder, to arrest anyone. What next?
Can you imagine, non-citizens can now detain and arrest regular U.S. citizens in the state of Ca. The law is open to any asylum seeker, refugee or DACA person.
That means nonresident immigrants can haul you off to jail.
It won’t be long before entire police forces will be made up of non-citizens taking over the jobs of hard working U.S. men and women. Where will this end up?
Little by little, immigrants and illegals alike are gaining more rights than legitimate Americans and making them second class citizens. Can anyone get their heads around the concept of
Americans, while on American soil, being arrested by foreign\ nationals?
Americans have every right to want to leave their country as it is without the Left’s social engineering and meddling eventually changing the American culture.
But, there is no way this will not happen as most police forces are sorely short of personnel
Who ever thought they would see this day.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
EVs and world domination
Heres a list of the goodies in store for us once we are all suckered hook line and sinker into buying an Electric Vehicle. Expect a higher home monthly electric bill, as if its not high enough already. High cost to replace EV batteries, try selling a used EV. Weight of an EV, destroying city streets and road ways. Lower miles per charge during hot sumer days with air condition on and night driving with the head lights on. Average 3 hour wait time for a full charge, hope one is not in a long trip. Possible harmful exposure to electromagnetic EMFs, generated by the EV electric motor which can lead to brain cancer.
Costing more then double the price of a gas driven car, who could afford one in Biden’s economy. What will we do with all those used EV batteries, create new land fills. Power blackouts during high energy demands, limiting ones driving.
Burning more fossil fuels to create more needed electricity, so much for saving the planet. Giving a $7,500.00 tax credit for the purchase of a EV, in other words returning some of your over taxed money. Proving it doesn’t pay to own a EV....it costs in more ways then one. How about finding better ways in saving the planet like from a.... CCP take over, a solar flare, a asteroid strike, major 12.0 earthquake or a WW3 nuclear war.
With help from the climate change liberals the CCP will always find ways to support brainwash and push the climate change BS on our youth Americas future and why not its helping them build their military for world domination.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
A nation of immigrants
Inconvenient Truths- The past few years we’ve seen divisions develope among neighbors, co-workers, friends, family, people we’ve known for years. Why?
Why are we now so sensitive to slights, differences of opinions, skin color, nationality, ethnicity, religion, wealth, any number of reasons but means to divide us, why?
We are basically good people, yet if you listen to certain politicians and media spokespersons, we are pure evil. Immigrants flock to this country as no other country in the world can offer what we offer; freedome! E pluribus unum. From many one.
We are a nation of immigrants welded together to form an imperfect union with all its warts and giggles out in the open for all to see. Our constitution guarantees many freedoms including Speech.
As a military retiree, I support and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and I enjoy the verbal contests of our local liberal, conservative and marxist viewpoints.
I see them all as enduring testaments to this nation’s greatness; that we can enjoy all people’s viewpoints openly and not take offense. We may look at the world differently, but we all choose to live in the USA.
What we fail to do is recognize those who helped us become a more perfect union. Crispus Attuks was a Black Patriot killed in the Boston Massacre at the outset of the American Revolution. Over 40,000 former slaves served as Union soldiers knowing full well that if captured, they could face summary execution. Historians please teach.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Some thoughts
So after a devastating train crash exposed a town in Ohio to toxic chemicals secretary Buttigieg is complaining about white construction workers. Makes sense to someone I guess?
California Legislative Analyst Office is reporting that California will have a deficit of $7 billion more than the already reported deficit because they say that the tax income will be $10 billion short because of people leaving the state.
The Academy of Motion Pictures couldn’t find a comedian to emcee their show so they hired late night activist Kimmel. The most unfunny of the late night activists.
I see that 75% of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo where it is mined by children making less than $3 dollars a day with absolutely no safety gear. But that’s okay it’s for the climate cults alter to the gods of climate change.
Last May Mark Middleton a top advisor to Bill Clinton was found with a shotgun blast to the chest while hanging from a tree and the shotgun over 30 ft away. He personally signed into the White House Jeffrey Epstein multiple times. Death was ruled a suicide. Surprise?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
