No help at all
When I was a kid, growing up in East Texas in the 1930s, I remember my Dad paying six cents a gallon at the Sinclair station. Myself and sister wishing that he had ten cents left over to buy two Fudgcicles. Fast forward to today, when I paid $30 for six gallons of regular. Then to come home and find the 2-23-22 AV Press News Line reporting: Biden halts oil,gas leases. Way to go Mr. President. That will really help extent our current problem.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
What’s he thinking?
What is Parrish thinking wanting to buy guns for people who would not know how to use them?
Surly he must know that if one of the people he helps shoots someone the city will be in for a humongous lawsuits. That’s a nice way to repay his attorney friends for their support. Anyone who knows how to safely handle a gun already have guns.
Gascon made a feeble attempt to stop the recall by announcing he was slightly changing his stance on his lack of prosecutions. In 2-25-22 edition Mr. Brax again posted as gospel, his personal opinions Number 1- Trump is a patriot, not a racist, and was mad at the disrespect shown the Anthem. 2-No evidence he flushed any. 3- Durham report proves Putin was conspiring with Hillary to try to beat Trump.4- Politicians all lie, but when a Democrat lies he just misspoke.5-Everyone has the right to evaluate their own property.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Capitalism’s contradictions
In response to Jack O’Connor, poverty results from capitalism’s inherent and immutable contradictions, mainly its tendency toward overproduction. Overproduction is caused by the fact that the working class cannot buy back all of the commodities it produces.
The working class’s inability to buy back all of the products it produces is the inevitable outcome that workers are paid back, in the form of wages and salaries, only a tiny fraction of the wealth their labor power produces. That’s the ultimate cause of recessions and depressions since workers are laid off as inventories stagnate.
Too, the competition-motivated drive for profits, which is the unpaid labor of workers, compels capitalists to invest in labor-saving machinery and technology. Such investment enables capitalists to employ fewer workers over time and reduce the pay of subsequent workers.
All of that is exacerbated by the fact that capitalists will invest in and produce only what they can profit from irrespective of human need. Of course, there are plenty of things desperately needed by society, i.e., affordable housing, and the development of those things could employ millions. But the dynamics of capitalism are set by the ability of capitalists to amass private profits, not the meeting of human need.
It’s also the case that the plutocracy worsens poverty by refusing to raise minimum wages to meaningful levels, which would, in turn, also increase the pay of workers making more than minimum wage. Moreover, with 11.4% of Americans living at or below the official poverty line and tens of millions more existing in “near poverty,” destituteness is far more widespread than most think.
Couple that with the reality that three capitalists now own more wealth than the bottom half of Americans combined, and we see that the capitalist system is the cause of poverty. www.slp.org
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.