First-hand experience
I believe God made man, and woman, because He wanted a Loving Relationship with them.
I feel that I can support this with many Biblical scriptures. God wants an Eternal Relationship with us, and He wants to start it now.
All we have to is Believe.
I just wanted to share this as I have experienced it myself.
Pete Turner
Lancaster
Why?
Why is it the trucker’s convoys who have never broke into, looted and burned property, shouted unamerican things, take over parts of cities, burned the flag and killed are called terrists but rioters who have done all these things over and over again have never been call terrists?
Jenny Fandrick
Pearblossom
Irritated with ads
I am so irritated that when I attempt to open my E edition of your paper that I get this huge advertisement slapped in my face; I have to delete it and then make a second attempt to log into my paper!
I hope to hell they’re paying you a lot of money to disrupt our reading of what used to be a good paper.
Betty Smith
Lancaster
The worst
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
The liberals including some of our local’s opinion page writers have touted how well the economy did in 2021. This was the result of emergence from COVID, but more importantly Joe Biden printed over a trillion dollars and gave it away and people spent it, but the downside is the dollar is worth less, so prices rose.
More importantly inflation rose at the fastest pace in history why? One key inflation driver is oil. When oil goes up everything cost more. So why did oil go up? Joe Biden’s energy plan is the elimination of fossil fuels including the banning of all new oil leases, no more oil.
Just last week a judge agreed to cancel all new leases because they did not consider climate change. Joe’s answer to high oil prices and inflation, price gouging by business.
In January we had an extremely high jobs report, why? The free money stopped and people needed to go back to work, but if Joe had his way the build back better plan was intended to help offset inflation by giving people more free money.
Joe claimed it would have been paid for by higher taxes, but higher taxes on business has always been passed on to consumers, thus more inflation.
The stock market in January 2022, had its worst year opening since 2009 is a leading indicator the worst is yet to come. Higher interest rates will kill the housing market, inflation is expected to go higher even though Joe said it would be gone by last December.
Joe Biden doesn’t care about your welfare; he wants gas at $10 a gallon to keep the liberals happy. Follow what he does, not what he says.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
A hobbit tunnel
The Biden administration first actions were to dismember everything Donald Trump accomplished to please his constituents, knee-jerk reactions, nothing tactical.
One of the worst was turning the Keystone Pipline into a multi billion dollar echo chamber. Trump’s goal was to end America’s dependence on foreign oil because we have the resources right here but Slo Joe ended that, for what?...political correctness has a price.
Just when you thought fuel prices can’t get any worse, Putin decided to bully a country with inferior military defense and I am 100% in favor of sanctions to punish Russia no matter which side of the aisle it comes from, however, Russia is a member of OPEC and a major supplier of crude oil to the US.
We have no choice but to cut those supplies and probably see $8 per gallon gasoline in the process....if Trump’s policies had not been cut off at the knees, the price of fuel would not even flutter.
The price of fuel doesn’t end at the pumps but eventually affects the cost of everything (except echoes).
Oh well, the Keystone might make a great Hobbit tunnel?
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Palmdale crime stats update
The City of Palmdale recently issued a press release on its crime stats for 2021 and announced a crime rate of 175 per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest crime rate in over a quarter century.
However, we mistakenly noted in the press release that the percentage of Part 1 crimes decreased, when they in fact increased. The actual number of Part 1 crimes for 2021 was 2,974, which was 71 more than 2020’s total of 2,903, an increase of 2.45%. Yet the crime rate dropped. How could that happen?
It is because the crime rate is based on total population. To determine a City’s crime rate, take the number of Part 1 crimes and divide it by the total population. For 2021 in Palmdale, the total number of Part 1 crimes for was 2,974. Divide that by the latest US Census population for Palmdale of 169,450, and it equals .0175 (rounded). Multiply .0175 times 10,000 and you get 175.
We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused. The City of Palmdale remains committed to our community-oriented policing approach of engaging law enforcement, City staff, and our residents to work together for the common goal of making our City as safe as possible.
John Mlynar
Communications manager/PIO
City of Palmdale
Scholarships not lawyers
Antelope Valley college just passed the full employment act for lawyers by allocating half a million dollars for legal services.
May I suggest Dr. Ed Knudson and the AV College Board of Trustees try and run this college responsibly and competently rather than prepare for lawsuits?
Why are their so many interium administrators. Knudson should resign and the college unions should also ask him to resign. This is an abuse of taxpayers money. AV should be using the $500.00 for scholarships rather than lawyers.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Worry about the White House
I see Ralph Brax hasn’t received any help for his “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, Maybe he should worry more about the current incompetent occupant of the White House.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
It’s Biden’s fault
He who knows nothing talks nonsense and can’t walk up stairs or answer questions has managed to raise the cost of everything, allow 2million people to invade our country. Allowed the invasion of the Ukraine. Ruined the American economy by taking away our energy independence.
Still see our delusional liberal socialist democrats are still hitting the MSM Koolaid shots.
OBidens sidekick Kami did such a good job with the southern border he sent her to Europe to handle that pesky Putins problem. Same result nothing.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Cultivate our garden
Got milk? Got your car keys? Still got a functioning prefrontal cortex? Then why are we still beating this tribal drum trying to pry special favors from a probably nonexistent entity who, if extant, is probably looking in the other direction.
Face it, Fats, I remind myself, we are flopping blindly in this ooze and should we ever find a way out it will have been without any special favors or nudges. No pie in the sky.
At the end of his story, Candide, Voltaire advises that “meanwhile we must cultivate our garden” and forget fanciful philosophical dreams.
Stay rooted in reality.
“Avez vous lait?” (“got milk?”) — as the otherwise witty Voltaire might have asked — Okay, you’re right, probably not.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
