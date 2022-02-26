Here’s a ‘solution’
I have a solution to the tyrannical actions of Canada’s prime minister. Little Justin “Adolph” Trudeau hates the truckers.
The United States has a projected shortage of nearly 100,000 truckers over the next decade. The US should simply offer all the truckers in Canada political asylum and full citizenship in return for their moving operations to the US.
Our glorious leader doesn’t even have to “relocate” the truckers in the dead of night as they can drive themselves and some sorely needed goods wherever they want. The truckers also have a needed skill, are dedicated to their craft and won’t become a burden on the US welfare system! It’s truly a win-win-win for our country, the truckers and Canada.
Only problem is that such independent and productive people may not be easily manipulated into voting for Democrats.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Old memories
Going through a dusty old box of memories I recently rediscovered an old entry written by my mother many years ago in a diary she had been keeping.
In these turbulent times of discord, name calling and simply disgust of different viewpoints we see so often in society and in our local letters it was nice to read of the central, uncomplicated love we all have within us.
However it may be disguised and misused under times of stress, basic goodness exists in us. I thought our readers might enjoy it.
The date is May 12, 1972. She had written;
“Today a robin died in my hands. I do not know what was wrong with it. He just sat on the ground looking at me & gasping.
I picked it up and held it in my hands & stroked its wings & talked to it. Finally it just dropped its head, fluttered a little & died.”
“I wrapped it in the sleeve of an old flannel nightgown of mine. Dug a hole under a tree beside the house and buried him.”
“I placed a spray of Lilac on its grave.”
“I felt so sad — a robin died in my hands today.”
May you both rest in peace.
John Manning
Palmdale
Testimony
Art Sirota wrote in his letter, “Don’t scare the horses,” that he remains indifferent to other people’s beliefs. However, in the same letter he says, “The preaching of religion by televangelists, churches, and religious schools does more irreparable harm than good.” That sounds like proselytizing to me.
It is my opinion that Mr. Sirota has been proselytizing his beliefs for many year through his letters to the AV Press.
My mother had very hard life. She had 13 Children and lived in poverty her entire life. More than once, we were homeless. We lived in labor camps sometimes. It was God and Jesus Christ that got her through that life. She told me that she would be very tired and that she would feel rested after she went to church. Why would you want to take that away from someone?
I have seen many lives changed by a belief in Jesus Christ. However, not everyone who claims to be a Christian is a Christian and they do sinful things.
Sometimes, people who are Christians sin because they are human and can be enticed to do wrong. If they repent, God forgives them. There are many good Christians who do good.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
You always ...
Guy Marsh. You said nor do I understand why Mr. Story thinks we who criticize this country hate it and its Founders. It’s odd but unsurprising.
Are you kidding me? He said that because you and the other liberals do hate America and its Founders. And you show it in all of your letters.
You always want people to believe that America’s military steals other countries resources. You always want people to believe that America over throws other governments. You always want people to believe America is a racist country. Those are all lies.
You hate America and make up stories that you think will make other people hate America too. But it wo’nt work as long as I live and write letters to this news paper.
David Cooper
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.