Tsunami inflation
California has bragging(?) rights to the highest inflation rates and wealthiest politicians in the nation...is there a connection?
We would be better off to sell political positions to the highest bidders and save money on elections...don’t take me wrong, we have a few honest, sincere politicians but Gavin Newsom just isn’t one.
Kern Co alone has the potential of producing more oil than the entire state of Oklahoma but our gasoline and diesel is on par with Hawaii that has no oil.
Our natural gas prices tripled overnight and nearly half of our electricity is generated from that same gas so hold on but the worst is yet to come, raising the cost of energy will create a tsunami inflation of everything.
Be careful who you vote for, if Larry Elder won the recall election, I would not be writing this letter
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Bloviating non-sense
A 2020 study of Fox News viewers found those who volunteered to watch CNN for a month changed somewhat their staunch conservative views, softening and adhering more to CNN talking points — with those views lasting until the study group returned to watching Fox News again on a regular basis.
With that in mind, would Fox News views really be cognizant of the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, Fox News Corporation, Newsmax and One America News Network? The lawsuit goes to trial in April charging those networks with false claims that Dominion rigged the election through their voting machines.
Likewise, Smartmatic, in its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, also alleges that Murdoch, Fox News executives and its anchors knew that there was no fraud in the election, but that Murdoch pushed that claim for higher ratings, appealing to the base instincts of the MAGA viewers, so that those viewers would not defect to rival right-wing networks such as Newsmax and OANN.
In the two weeks after the election, Fox New and its anchors pushed 774 false and misleading statements that the election was rigged or stolen — knowing their reporting was false.
As CNN and MSNBC viewers know, all 60 of the lawsuits that Donald Trump and his MAGA minions filed after the election claiming fraud were thrown out of court as baseless and meritless.
Those lawsuits were the first effort by Trump to steal a free and fair election to retain power in his effort for a bloodless coup. Bloodless, of course, until the insurrection of January 6th when Trump had no other legal option.
Fox News’ determination to blatantly foster an alternative universe of facts, bloviating nonsense to its MAGA supporters, led to Trump’s insurrection and the near overthrow of the elected American government.
Neil McKinley
Victorville
Can’t help it
Can’t help it. Have to respond to one of the Brax family rants. Can’t help it.
Uttered by Congresswoman Greene. According to her, they border on ...
Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t. Mrs. Brax neither of us can say for certain why she spoke them. Can’t help it. According to the First Amendment, which protects your words, addressed to anyone who doesn’t think like ... you, allows Ms. Greene and others, o voice their opinions on any topic. Any. Can’t help it.
It (First Amendment) applies to every American. Yet, those who support, are trying to shut up those who don’t agree with. E.G. parents at school board meetings 1/6/21 folk who only went to D.C. to protest. Those who went to cause trouble, like BLM, Antifa and others did, during most of 2020, almost all without consequences for their actions, unlike many of the 1/6/21 protesters.
More examples? “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” “We have to pass it, to see what’s in it.” “I have clear evidence of Russian collusion with Trump.”
Mrs. Brax, the list of lies spoken “stupid words by your heroes” goes on a long way.
Cant help it. Ye the “GOP” has a long list too.
So ... it is your opinion that Ms. Greene said things you don’t like or want to hear and you excoriate her and all Republicans. Can’t help it.
It’s my opinion that you have that right. Just as I do, to answer. Neither of us can hep it.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Promoting the cirque
The AV Fairgrounds is hosting a circus this week, “Paranormal Cirque”. I’m disappointed. Do we really want to promote an “R” rated event at a public venue?
The advertisement for the event calls it “spooky” and “racy”. They tell kids under 13 to stay home. They admit that the language is offensive. Our community will begin to look like the things that we promote. Let’s make better choices for the sake of promoting healthy families in the AV.
Sean Appleton
Palmdale
Man’s pollution
The text below is prompted by reading Mr. Ray Freeman’s Letters From Readers article, titled “Mother Earth can take care of herself,” published in the AV Press February 18, 2023 issue. Mr. Freeman, yes I agree that most of the earth’s historical cataclysmic events can be scientifically proven that they occurred.
However, as man invented industrialization, with all its mankind harmful byproducts, chemical contamination of soil and water, as well as atmospheric pollution and contamination. Man’s pollution generation density has exceeded Mother Earth’s capacity to cope.
Please read the latest United Nations International Pannel Climate Change (UN/ IPCC) reports.
Greater than 160 scientists from more than 60 countries, combining their independent findings cannot be wrong. Worst case scenario, mankind has only nine years remaining before our earth begins to experience cataclysmic weather events that are beyond no return.
However, it is nine years or 20, if we as a species do not listen to people that have devoted their lives to the study of our atmosphere, and positively act, our Great Grand children may not have a habitable plant to live.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
