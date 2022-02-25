More than a name needs to change
So, A.V. Hospital is going to eliminate the word hospital and be renamed as a medical center. Leapfrog rates hospitals and A.V. is proud of its C because it is up from the former F. Could eliminating the word hospital mean they will no longer have to worry about ratings?
You can put lipstick on a pig but it is still a pig.
A new name will not help patients or “medical center” personnel. How much, exactly, will it cost? Who will benefit? What local movers and shakers will profit? Why wasn’t the community asked for input?
Same old story — the fiddle plays while Rome burns.
The last time Kaiser Urgent Care told me I needed to transfer to A.V. Hospital I burst into tears. Memories of poor management and poor practices flooded my brain.
The Kaiser doctor said time was of the essence and gave my husband an envelope and instructed him to give it immediately to the admitting nurse in the emergency room.
The nurse was not available and check ins languished for nearly an hour while workers installed a new poster behind her desk. Priority had been given to new signage over patients, absurd.
Until we get an A rated hospital that we deserve, I will continue to recognize in person and in letters to administration those hospital employees who give good service in trying circumstances.
Sandi Duvall
Palmdale
Priorities
Hang on for the ride! The reason I chose the title for this letter is because it reminds me of trying to ride a wild horse, all you can do is hang on. OK, enough said about that.
Saw an article today about the natural gas line to Germany being shut down by the Russians.
Then I noted that that market had reacted with over a 500 point drop.
So, I got curious about the other factors that affect my retirement — investments down over 10%, gas at almost $5.00 per gallon, food prices are out of sight, produce availability is very limited — OK, I could go on and on.
I really am not concerned about my wife and I. However, there are many people out there just barely hanging on, that is who I am worried about.
So is the federal government going to help, probably not. They have already given away so much that we’ll never be able to pay it back.
But then again, I noted we are giving Nepal 2 billion dollars for roads and such, while I our own citizens are almost starving!
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Five reasons
Despite Donald Trump’s sinking approval rating, there are still some folks out there riding on the Trump bandwagon. The following are reasons why you should not support or defend Trump or, God help us, vote for him again.
1. Trump is a racist. He suggested that the all white owners of the NFL deal with Black players taking a knee, saying “…get that SOB off the field now. You’re fired.”
2. He violated the law, punishable by three years in jail, by removing documents from the White House, some of them Top Secret, and took many of them home to Florida and flushed some of them down a toilet.
3. He told us many times that Vladimir Putin was a good man, one who could be trusted and believed. After all, it was Putey who did all he could to get Trump elected in 2016.
4. In four years as president, Trump uttered more than 30,000 lies and misleading claims. Sources: Fact Checker, Washington Post.com and motherjones.com. Talk about a record that should never be broken.
5. Trump’s long time accounting firm informed us several weeks ago that it could not rely on his financial statements to be correct. Trump has a habit of vastly increasing the worth of his properties when he needed a big loan from a foreign bank. Then, at tax time, he dropped the worth of those properties so he could pay millions less in state and federal taxes. This firm realized that it could wind up in jail just as Trump should.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
