On 02/18/21, Judy Watson, “Don’t take our oil,” wrote, “We were self sufficient with our oil production with Trump in the White House.”
On 01/08/20, Trump boasted, “Over the last three years, under my leadership …, America has achieved energy independence.
According to Economist Edward Hirs, “We are not energy independent. We consume roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil each day. We only produce about 12.5 million barrels of crude oil each day.”
Continuing, Ms. Watson asked, “Did you notice how gas prices jumped the minute Biden banned the Keystone Pipeline not to mention massive job losses …”
Tom Tunstall, research director for the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development, said climbing gas prices are independent of Biden’s decision.
The reason is due to other nations curtailing their own production, along with other market forces causing U.S. producers to cut back on the country’s own production of oil.
In 2014, the US State Department reported that 10,400 estimated positions would be for seasonal construction work lasting four to eight-month periods. Since the State Department defines “job” as “one position that is filled for 1 year,” that would equate to approximately 3,900 jobs over a two-year period.
The State Department forecasted that no more than 50 jobs, some of which could be located in Canada, would be required to maintain the pipeline. Thirty-five of them would be permanent, while 15 would be temporary contractors.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Black history
According to Wikipedia, Black History Month was “…created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association For The Study Of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be ‘Negro History Week.’”
When I was growing up, it was called “Black History Week.” I learned much later after I graduated from college that African-Americans contributed to make society better, but was not initially recognized for their achievements.
History books mention Thomas Edison for inventing the light bulb and Alexander Graham Bell for inventing the telephone. However, Latimer, an African-American, was hired as a office boy by Crosby & Gould patent law office. Latimer “…taught himself mechanical drawing and drafting by observing the work of draftsmen…” The partners noticed his talent and “…promoted him to draftsmen…”
Latimer helped “…draft the patent for Bell’s design of the telephone.” www.biography.com Jan 2021. Latimer also helped Edison in the field of incandescent lighting.
Garrett Morgan witnessed an accident between a car and a horse and went on to invent the traffic signal. Later, Morgan’s invention of a safety hood was used in a natural gas explosion by himself and white volunteers who rescued more than 20 crew members.
As the white volunteers were recognized with medals and cash prizes for heroism, Morgan was not initially recognized for Carnegie Medal For Heroism even though more than 500 fire departments bought his invention. “Black Edison: The 20th Century’s Prolific, Oft-Forgotten Inventor”, www.thehustle.com., Nov 2020
I would not be surprised to go to heaven and hear about the number of African-Americans that had the seed of breakthroughs that could have helped society but were prevented due to racism and bias. What about the cure for cancer and other ailments that could have been eliminated?
Vincent White
Lancaster
The delivery
Watching and listening to President “Teleprompter Joe” Biden give a speech (read a speech) is mentally painful.
Using a teleprompter to give a speech written by someone else is common practice in politics but President Biden’s presentation is so deficient it is difficult to stay engaged. It seems like the first time he sees the speech is on the teleprompter.
For perspective, even GW Bush, who was poor at reading speeches, was better than “Teleprompter Joe.”
Hope he continues to stall the State of the Union speech.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Fish story
I have one great idea for this local newspaper. Please eliminate a few of the Trump hating opinion writers and start printing the fish report. Spring is almost here so fishing season is too. Help your subscribers be happy, instead of angry over the stolen election.
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
Those liberals
In Tuesday’s Valley Press it was reported that supermarkets will be fined for their “stolen” and abandoned shopping carts, fees, storage etc. by the City of Lancaster.
Naturally this cost will be passed on to the customer. Here is a thought for the city fathers and mothers, you are at the wrong end of the stick again, how about arresting the people who actually commit the crime.
Entering onto private property and removing valuable items is a crime. I know this upsets your liberal mind set but it is a fact.
I have written in prior letters of the rising level of acceptance of crime, homelessness, drugs etc. in Lancaster, don’t punish the offender, don’t give the people the means to protect lives and property just give the criminal element what it wants.
I have said it before what this city needs is a Plain Common Sense Commission staffed by people with practical life experience, people who know the value of other peoples money (taxes) people who have worked hard for a living out in the hot AV sun, people not enamored with global problems or sucking up to international concerns but concerned only with local issues and control for the benefit of locals.
Radical thought these days or maybe a solution, don’t want homeless people from all over the country coming here stop paying them. Help local people in need and veterans but not the professional homeless welfare class. Reinstate the old vagrancy laws, get control of the city or it will be too late, we all can’t move to Laguna Beach with the mayor.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
