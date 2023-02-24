Marxist approach
Once we enjoyed two national holidays in February, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Both were recognized for their lives, accomplishments and each as President of the United States.
Their observance days were combined and placed at the end of February, now calling it “Presidents Day.” Were two days of observance too disruptive for national productivity?
Even though February still observes St. Valentine’s day, the entire month has been designated to recognize Black history.
Today, socialist Democrats falsely claim that America is “systemically racist”, demanding equal outcomes without achievement, to prove their virtue. Some schools embrace ‘anti-white’ racism for admittance and in courses, forgoing merit, to right wrongs that do not exist. Schools indoctrinating students leave them woefully ignorant.
The earliest societal success of a black American begins with Mathias de Souza who was elected Representative to the Maryland Assembly in 1641.
Sousa was described as “mulatto” (of mixed African and European descent), working as an indentured servant for Fr Andrew White, a Catholic Jesuit priest. His indentured servitude ended in 1638, then working as a freeman as a fur trader and mariner.
Everyone should read the biographies of Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver. Both of these great Christian Americans enriched America.
Comparing Great Britain to America, James Townsend, the first elected black English politician, was Lord Mayor of London in 1772–73.
Jean Gregoire Sagbo is the first black elected (2010) to office in Russia. Sagbo has expressed annoyance at being referred to as “Russia’s Obama” merely because the two are black.
The malcontents would make Americans the “bad guys”, teaching their bigotedly misleading history in our schools today. Why? Their Marxist approach is for agitation, teaching their history to create conflict, their modus operandi to gain power.
Knowing history makes it harder to be led astray.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Contributions
Black History Week was founded by Carter Woodson 1926: “It wasn’t until 1976 that President Gerald Ford extended the observation to a full month – one honoring the contributions of black Americans…” “Celebrating Black History Month”, https://nmaahc.si.edu/.
History books ignored the contributions that African-Americans gave to society. It wasn’t after I graduated from college years later that I realized that African-Americans were not just slaves.
Who would have known that Lewis Latimer helped both Thomas Edison (light bulb) and Alexander Graham Bell (telephone)? What about Garrett Morgan, who invented the traffic light and used his gas mask to save white workers? According to Wikipedia, “Hidden Figures” was a movie about three female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race.
Thank about medical advancements in cancer that were not discovered if white people in authority did not give a Black person a chance to succeed.
Racism costs the U.S. economy $16 trillion (2020). If the U.S. were to eliminate key areas of discrimination, there would be a $5 trillion boost over the next 5 years in the economy. For example, there was “…$2.7 trillion in income lost because of disparities in wages suffered by African Americans.” https://www.npr.org/, 23 Sep 2020.
I sued a company due to discrimination in hiring. Their lawyers asked me for a document to show how much income that I lost in comparison to my current income. Upon preparing a spreadsheet, I was surprised to find out that I was making $13.00 an hour compared to $25.00 an hour as an accountant. Multiply that difference over just a year. This is what conservatives do not want to talk about.
You have 10 minorities that were affected by discrimination, but the conservatives will only talk about one white applicant that was discriminated against.
Vincent White
Lancaster
