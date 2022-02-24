Over-reaching government
Liberal Logic, perhaps someone can explain to me how the Liberal Progressive lefty thinks. The left is all for allowing a woman to abort her baby in the ninth month as “Choice” but they go absolutely crazy when people do not want to get vaccinated or mask.
Example the peaceful protest against the Vax mandate in Canada, requiring all truckers to get the shot, what no choice here.
The Left/liberal government of Canada has enacted far reaching draconian powers and the police tactics used look right at home in Nazi Germany, are these police officers or Storm Troopers/Gestapo hard to tell.
If you haven’t kept up I suggest looking at You Tube. Neither our main stream media or the Canadian media have reported on this peoples protest, they are in lock step with their Left as ours is.
Canadians do not have the Bill of Rights or a Constitution that was won, they have Rights but they were granted by politicians and those rights have been taken away by the Prime Minister, he even closed down Parliament, can you imagine what would happen here if our President closed down the congress told everyone to go home that he was in total charge.
We Americans would show up in DC with more than trucks. But that is exactly why we have a Bill of Rights and a Constitution to protect the people from an overreaching government.
We have vax mandates for school children no choice either.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Black history
Thank you to Mr. Baker (married 36 years to Laura); Mr. Brooker (married 33 years to Linda); and Mr. Mints (was married to Mary 60 years) for the compliment regarding my Valentine’s Day letter.
A clarification to Mr. Mints: my wife is still alive. My condolences.
Mr. Thacker wrote regarding Black History Month, writing about the day (or year) that BHM began.
There is a lack of conversation about African Americans who have made society better.
Lewis Latimer was hired as an errand boy at Crosby & Gould. He studied the work of white draftsmen which led to Crosby & Gould promoting him.
Later, Latimer assisted Thomas Edison (lightbulb) and Alexander Graham Bell (telephone). What would have happened if Latimer was not hired?
I never heard of Latimer years later after graduating from high school and college.
Additionally, there are many African-Americans who paved the way.
Marlon Green applied at Continental Airlines in 1957. Green was a pilot who spent nine years in the United States Air Force. He had 3,000 flight hours. They refused to hire him, but clearly, he was qualified.
The court case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court: “The court also held that laws or rulings that allowed discrimination in any manner violated the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment and the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
Green “…became a Continental captain in 1966 and flew for Continental Airlines until 1978.” “The Air Force Pilot Who Fought To Desegregate The Airline Industry”, Military.com. The court case took six years.
While the case was pending, David Harris, also in the Air Force, was hired by American Airlines in 1964.
According to Wikipedia, Green died at the age of 80, divorced, and survived by three daughters and three sons.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Keep the streak going
President Biden has three more years to destroy America.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
