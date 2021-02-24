Do you wonder?
Did you ever wonder how historians name stuff?
You know. Get the nitty-gritty. The real low-down. Me too. But its just a theory. So, I’ll circle back.
Meanwhile, I’d like to get my two cents in about Lou Dobbs. On 2/19, the focus section of the AVP, documented how Lou Dobbs was canned by Fox News for his election coverage.
The piece also mentioned that Smartware, the software used in voting machines, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, claiming; what else, Lou lied. Lets a lot of lettuce.
But, here’s where plot thickens. Prior to the Focus article, USA Today, informed readers that Fox is asking the court to drop the suit. Claiming that reporting on a rigged election is newsworthy. Well, is it? Frankly, I think Fox has a good case. Lets check it out.
As recently as 2/4/21, Molly ball, of Time Magazine, wrote an article titled, “The secret history of the shadow campaign to save the election of 2020.” In the article, she basically admits that Trump was right. There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes between left-wing activist and business titans. Sounds like meddling to me. But, here’s the kicker. Not only was democracy short circuited. In a stunning twist of logic, she states “Even though it sounds like a well funded cabal of powerful people, working to influence perceptions, change rules, and steer media coverage, it was done to fortify democracy, not destroy it.
Talk about spin. I can remember “Everybody Loves Raymond”, when his mom said of course I meddled, but I did it out of love. Terrific. Democracy got screwed out of love.
Well. Anyhow, That’s how 2020 got named the Marie Barone election. Now your in the know.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
What global warming?
Talk about things that make one go hum.
An open letter to all progressive liberal socialist Democrats. I dare you to watch Glenn Beck’s “The New Red Scare and Reality Czars.” It can be viewed on FB. As always I don’t expect any Democrat to watch it for it would be like admitting they were wrong all along.
Theres nothing worst then being mislead then misguided with propaganda. Always seek truth the whole truth regardless. As they say for in the end its the whole truth comes out any way.
News flash John Kerry now claims we have only nine years until the end of the world. More like Kerry is pushing this in order to make billions off global warming. China builds over 90% of the worlds solar panels talk about a booming economy yet they are the worlds worst polluters.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
The stimulus Bill
What is hidden in the Democrat stimulus bill?
Just another spigot for the American taxpayer and more reasons Democrats will proffer to raise taxes. Remember that Joe Biden said you increase wealth by spending in debt; and yes “I am going to increase taxes.”
The Democrat stimulus bill calls for subsidies and loan forgiveness to farmers and ranchers on the basis of race and ethnicity; just an example of Democrat systemic racism.
Democrats will push Coronavirus funding to go to colleges that have partnerships with Chinese-controlled companies and Confucius Institutes; and for doling out $50 million for environmental justice grant programs, which are a thinly-veiled kickback to leftist environmental groups. The taxpayer pays for their costs to harm the economy, riot and burn.
Have you received your latest $600 dole from the government? In this current bill there are provisions for $1,400 stimulus checks going to mixed-status families with undocumented (illegal aliens) immigrants.
Planned Parenthood is to receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds designed to keep small businesses afloat; and nearly $600 million for additional emergency paid family leave for federal employees and US Postal Service workers.
These are your taxpayer dollars at work under the Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies, and the American taxpayer gets the smelly end of their stick.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Fifteen minutes of fame?
It snows me why every time some turkey grabs an unstable van or pickup truck and careens through downtown LA traffic leading cops on an insane chase, as on the morning of 2-19-2021, a television news crew and helicopter immediately follows along and thoughtfully dissect his every turn like some kind of chess maneuver or gambit.
That’s exactly what these people want. Interruption of almost every daytime news channel.
Helicopter surveillance as a law-enforcement aid?
Fine but keep the chase off the public TV screens and deprive these dangerous dudballs of their 15 minutes of fame — infamy?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
