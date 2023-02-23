Only one billionaire
In a recent letter, Andrew Anderson, felt President Biden did not address the border crisis or addressed inflation in his State of Union.
Mr. Anderson must have watched a different speech than me because the President said: “American border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts. If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farmworkers, essential workers.”
The President said: “Food inflation is coming down - not fast enough but coming down. Inflation has fallen every month for the last six months.”
Anderson would like liberals to watch Fox News. Facts regarding Fox News:
Fox News hosts privately acknowledged 2020 election fraud claims were false despite the network promoting them.
Four-in-ten Americans trust Fox News.
Republicans trust Fox News more than any other outlet.
People who cite Fox News as their main source of political news are older and more likely to be white.
On an ideological scale, the average Fox News consumer is to the right of the average U.S. adult.
As for Governor Huckabee’s rebuttal. I can say her response was pre-recorded before the President uttered one word. She states: “So forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden.”
How can she state something without listening to what he said? Could it be because she was literally the voice of Donald Trump when she worked in the White House? Remember she said: “I love the president,” referring to President Trump on Fox News.
Mr. Anderson wants to know how come there are so many former senators and vice presidents who are “multi billionaires”? Guess what there is only one billionaire and that is former President Trump.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
They wanted the truth
It’s time once again to see what we can learn from the VP’s “Today in History” feature.
On January 23, 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War and it would be formally signed four days later in Paris. Actually, the war lasted until April 1975, and was a war that never should have been fought.
On January 28, 2022, a 50 year old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach some occupants of a municipal bus. Despite two “infrastructure weeks,” Trump did nothing. Thank goodness Biden became president.
On January 31, 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer I, from Cape Canaveral. President Kennedy said we would get to the moon in ten years, and, believe it or not, we did.
On February 2, 1946, President Harry S. Truman sent a 10-point civil rights program to Congress, where the proposal ran into fierce opposition from Southern Democrats. Today a civil rights agenda would go down, being opposed by Republicans everywhere.
On February 7, 2020, two days after his acquittal in his first Senate impeachment trial, President Trump took retribution against two officials who had delivered damaging testimony. He ousted Lt. Col, Alexander Vindman, a national security aide, and Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union. And the politics of vendetta became the Republican way of life.
On February 8, 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal. The committee was made up of Democrats and Republicans. Back then Republicans wanted to know the truth.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
