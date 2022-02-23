Noisy neighbor pet
Ahhh, springtime. And along with it the usual neighborhood noise. One of our neighbor’s dogs barked off and on for 6 1/2 hours the other day. 6 1/2 hour. Unfortunately it’s also the loudest dog in the neighborhood, too.
It started up about 3pm and kept going until 10pm. That’s beyond ridiculous. Dog lovers please control your pet or bring them inside. They can be trained to be calmer & less noisy. Your neighbors have a right to a fair amount of peace & quiet. No one should have to listen to your pet cry all day long.
I can only crank up the volume on my TV or run the laundry for so long, & I’m not going to wear headphones all day long. Take responsibility for your pet.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
Don’t scare the horses
John Manning sent in a letter offering suggestions for curing society’s ills, (“Lasting Socialism is a fairytale,” Jan. 27). He views a belief in god as a basic ingredient “for a calm and contented life and national stability.”
He went on to claim that “Rabid denouncing of belief in God and particularly denying even the earthly existence of Jesus Christ is insulting to Martin Luther King, Desmond Tutu, the strong influence of the Christian church in the African American community and the religion of Islam.”
The irony of John using rabid rhetoric in an effort to criticize non-believers was not lost on me.
Does religion make people behave better? Need I say more than “pedophile priests”?
The preaching of religion by televangelists, churches, and religious schools does more irreparable harm than good.
I cannot recall hearing any atheist rabidly proselytizing his or her beliefs to anyone. When was the last time a delegation of atheists came knocking at your door to convert you to their way
of thinking?
Mostly, atheists just want to be left alone and not be hounded by religious fanatics intent on shoving superstitious hooey down everyone’s throats.
I am not overly concerned that my views on the existence of deities might prove insulting to either Martin Luther King or Desmond Tutu because they are both, you know, dead.
Neither am I worried about my views affecting the African American community because I remain indifferent to other people’s beliefs. We live in a country where freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Constitution, and what other people choose to believe is none of my business as long as they don’t scare the horses.
I haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that Jesus is anything but a fictional character much like Robin Hood, Buddha, and King Arthur.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Don’t encourage arming people
The text below, is prompted by the AV Press article, “Parris advice to city residents: Arm yourself,” published in the February 17, 2022 issue.
I was shocked by the title. After reading the entire article twice, my understanding of why Mr. Parris remarked the way he did, is because of the possibility of losing 4,000 Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies from duty.
This potential loss of on duty deputies, is because of the dispute between the Los Angeles Conty Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Sheriff, pertaining to vaccine mandate of all County employees. The mandate issue is avoided here.
In addition, within the article, Mayor Parris recommended to the Lancaster City Council to consider the City “to allocate funding to provide subsidies for families to purchase a firearm in order to protect their homes.” This is where Mr. Parris and I do not agree. Taxpayer dollars are provided to support Law Enforcement. Since Lancaster taxpayer’s now pay for this service, if the County Sheriff cannot furnish this paid for enforcement, then the City should hire alternate enforcement people to provide the paid for service. NOT allocate available funds for untrained people to have firearms.
Mayor Parris is advocating untrained Lancaster citizens to purchase firearms, like going back to the Wild West days. With the conditions of way too many firearms on the streets now, Mr. Parris is promoting armed anarchy. As a Viet Nam veteran, I saw way too much armed anarchy, and should not be promoted in the City of Lancaster. I hope cooler headed members of Lancaster’s City Council will not adapt funding citizens to purchase firearms.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
How can that be?
‘Part 1 crime rate drop2 2.45% in Palmdale in 2021.
How can that be? The table shows 2,974 Part 1 crimes in 2021 which is 2.45% more crimes than the 2,901 Part 1 crimes shown for 2020. Are the column headings of the table reversed?
Ronald Deutschman
Palmdale
