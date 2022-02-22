Not surprising
Terry Story: “Here’s [a] quote I saw on the Internet. Although there were no quotations about who said it or when I think it fits perfectly.
‘If there were a barnyard election, the pigs would always vote for the person that feeds them and gives them treats, even though that same person is going to slaughter them someday.’ That philosophy is the very definition of socialism.”
It’s not a quote. It’s a poor paraphrase of Orwell’s Animal Farm, a right-wing effort at a plot synopsis meant to elicit fear. And, of course, Animal House is a condemnation of the Soviet Union.
So, toward the rephrasing’s actual derivation, I will say that George Orwell was an especially brave socialist who fought alongside the Antifa-like Abraham Lincoln Brigade against Spanish fascists. But he belonged to a state-sanctioned “acceptable” vein of socialism, one that criticized every non-capitalist experiment in the world.
Like all left-wing anti-communists, Orwell’s critique of the Soviet Union lacked nuance. For example, it ignored the external threats to the revolution, i.e., the militaries of nineteen (19) countries that invaded the Soviet Union in 1918. And his criticism disregarded the critical fact that the revolution unfolded in isolation and within a primarily agrarian society.
Most tellingly, Orwell discarded the reality that, regardless of the revolution’s flavor, the material well-being of most Russians significantly improved under the Soviet Union.
Terry Story: “I keep reading letters from the resident Marxist and those obsessed with race, and I have to wonder where they’re coming from. Don’t they see what’s happening in those countries practicing what they’re preaching?”’
I don’t know what that means. Perhaps Terry Story will clarify.
Nor do I understand why Mr. Story thinks we who criticize this country hate it and its Founders. It’s odd but unsurprising.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
A cup’s worth
Normally, Saturday’s paper is a pretty skinny read, I’m done with it in about a half of a cup of coffee’s time. However, this Saturday was chock-full of interesting articles worth commenting on.
Leading off, would be our governor’s high profile touting of a bill to allow every day citizens the right to sue assault rifle gun-makers if somehow they were victims of a very powerful weapon. I won’t debate the merits of such a law, I just find it ridiculous that the governor’s focus on something that the average CA citizen could give a rat’s patoot about when there are a lot more pressing issues facing our state, how absurd!
Conversely, our neighbor Arizona wants to insure banks that do business in that state do not discriminate against gun manufacturers in lending practices. I’m a gun owner, but again, I dont give a rat’s patoot about the lending practices of banks in regards to weapons.
Lastly, was the picture of the “New Black Panthers” dressed to the nines in their neatly pressed uni’s protesting the clearly accidental shooting of a clearly hell-bent criminal who would have surely ran over any cop that would have been in his way.
The media refrains from the whole narrative of the situation that prompted the tragic outcome for all involved.
Definitely a whole cup of coffee’s worth of reading this morning!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Biden and Pink Floyd
In October 2021, a group of scientists recommended to Biden that the administration should purchase 723M COVID test kits a month for the coming winter season. Biden rejected the suggestion.
Then in December when the Omicron version of COVID-19 was running at a high infection rate Biden spent $500B for every family to have four test kits. I received my four test kits last week when the infection rate had already peaked and was rapidly descending. The kits were made in China and expire in July — glad sleepy Joe is on the ball.
In 1983 Roger Waters wrote and Pink Floyd recorded a song called “The Fletcher Memorial Home”. In the song the title is expanded to “The Fletcher Memorial Home for Incurable Tyrants and Kings”. Justin Trudeau come on down there is a room waiting for you.
On Friday February 18, 2022, another first was recorded in Washington DC. The time was 4PM and Biden was still in town.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
