It has to stop
Hats off to Miguel Rios for his letter about how democrats dont do nothing about mass shootings.
Your right Miguel the democrat socialists always ignore the shootings in inner cities that happen everyday. Chicago has the most shootings and murders. But they ignore that because Obama is from there.
And since democrat socialists stopped making criminals pay cash to be bailed out of jail murder and all other crimes have gone up. They hate the police but even most black people want more cops on there streets. But democrat socialists are taking money away from police departments all over the country. It has to stop.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Amazing sights
Boy howdy, you could probably say that I saw something very unusual in London. And not an advertised, touristy thing — like the guard change at Buckingham Palace. Or The Tower of London.
I was in the posh borough of Mayfair outside No. 50 Berkeley Square, now a pricey rare books seller. but it used to be an upscale private townhouse. And at that time it was also known as the most haunted house in London — another story and the reason for my visit — but Mr. Maag. the bookseller, said “the ghost is gone.”
So, it was later, as I sat on a shady bench, waiting for a black London cab to appear that I could grab back to my hotel, another cab stopped at the curb. a slender, fashionably dressed and perfectly coiffed young lady got out of the cab — and immediately — quietly and daintily — vomited into the gutter. Then, unperturbed, with the proverbial British “stiff upper lip,” she briskly continued across the square — all to the amazement of this incredulous Yank.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Predicting the weather
I see that the EPA is facing a employee shortage. Ain’t that nice?
CDC reports that gun deaths in 2020 were 45222. Drug overdose and poisoning deaths were 91799. So let’s have more gun laws right?
But we can’t close the southern border where most illegal drugs come in? Where is SBX-1 floating radar unit? It can see something the size of a baseball at 2500 moles.
California senator is proposing bill that would bar public schools from suspending disruptive students because it is discriminatory. Maybe they are the ones that need suspension? The meteorologist cannot predict the weather with 100% accuracy 7 days in advance yet the people who believe in the climate cult say they can predict years in the future. AOC and Al Bore can right?
Billionaire Soros gave a speech where he thinks he can control the weather. Man has been trying to control the weather for years but then mother nature comes along and slaps him down.
I remember that in March of 1961 out near Pearland we had almost 3feet of snow.
Since the powers to be in Sacramento made the bicycle lanes mandatory I’ve yet to see anyone in Lancaster using them except for one guy years ago and he was going the wrong way.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Work for the people
Social Security and Medicare will be financially insolvent, if not in my lifetime (I am 80), in anyone in their 60s lifetime unless something is done to rescue the two plans.
Senator Scott from Florida put forth a plan to get a serious conversation going to address keeping the programs solvent for the long term. His thanks for addressing the insolvency was to have his head handed to him in a basket.
The leadership of neither party wants to address the elephant in the room but rather just sweep it under the rug and wait for another presidential election cycle.
Biden accuses the Republicans of attacking the programs while Senate leadership (Senators Schumer and McConnel) and the president say “Oh we don’t support Social Security reform, it’s the other guy”.
So once again politics takes center stage and in typical Washington DC fashion nothing happens but they feel good because they spend money like there is no tomorrow.
Senator Biden in 1975 put forth a plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare but now disavows his involvement, could be he forgot – he conveniently forgets a lot of things. It is time for party leadership to put aside politics and their “what’s in it for me” attitude work for the people they govern.
I should also ask that people in Hades have ice water — it would have a better chance of happening. A suggested starting point; eliminate early retirement and raise wages subject to payroll tax to first $400K earned. You can still retire early but not collect social security until age 67.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Stop the explosions
February 18th, 11 pm, another rapid-fire volley of explosions. With fireworks already happening in February, what does that mean for the summer?
The endless fireworks have made my life utterly unbearable for so long. My life is nothing but dread, fear, despair, and one sleepless night after another. Moving is not an option for me. All I’ve ever asked is for the random, year-round explosions to stop so that we can sleep in peace, free from crippling, debilitating anxiety. I don’t understand why that’s so unreasonable.
Please help me, and yourselves as well. Please make the city hear us. Please write to the city leadership. This nightmare has to stop.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
