Nothing is right
The Department of the Army, in its report on the Afghanistan “withdrawal,” said in summary, by me, nothing was done correctly.
Of course, the president rejects that — he still thinks he won.
Since before the debacle of retreat, he has blamed: Trump, congress (republicans), troops on the ground in country, Christians, defiant leaders of all branches of service (I only remember ... none), and the American people living there.
How many of these folk are responsible for the “get out now, the hell with allies, equipment and American lives” mess he created? Exactly zero. Every “leader” should be person enough, have integrity enough to say: “I am to blame” — or, as Truman said: “The buck stops here.
Not Biden. A recent poll shows 56% of a wide range of voters: Dems, Repub, Indies, Left, Middle, Right, male, female, black white, hispanic, aisan, short, tall, skinny, fat, educated, not so educated, workers, management, welfare, homeless, say they cannot name even one accomplishment that Biden can say: “I did this” — not one — those are facts, folks.
Unless he does a quick 180 on every thing he has broken you will be swimming in a sea of red in November — even here, in the most liberal, loony state —remember you heard, read it here —
If Biden was capeable of change, his idiot son would be in jail — and his 40+ years of racial hate would not have happened, along with his 40+ years of incompetence —
Too bad lefties — you, as usual have backed a loser. I do not see a person in the socialcratic party who can win in 2024 — not one ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Wrong direction
OK, lm old. Todays prices are shocking, and getting worse.
When I began working the sales tax in LA county was 5%, and minimum wage was $1.30. Yet I was able to buy a 3 bed 1 bath ‘preowned’ home on my entry level income.
My wife was free to raise our daughter without working.
Politicians today constantly want to move forward, provide more. Seems like that’s the wrong direction.
Karl Pearcy
Leona Valley
No such thing
VP Focus says we are in the worst drought in 1200 years. The article is a parrot of the AP article which AP picked up from the world is ending crowd. It is all factual till the ending paragraphs.
We are in a drought. My only question is what caused the drought 1200 years ago. We were not burning fossil fuels then. If you study the history of the southwest, 2000 years ago the entire native civilization left the area because of a extended drought. Were they burning fossil fuel? No.
The earth has cycles and this drought is just one of them. Even if we stopped burning fossil fuel, China burns twice what we burn and not as clean as we burn it. China is not even in the Paris climate accord. Our country is divided yes. Those who are brain washed and believe humans are causing global warming, and we who still can think and have common sense.
John Goit
Antelope Acres
