Crip walking to the bank
I was wondering does anybody know when will the 2022 winter Olympic begin? just kidding personally I will not watch the Olympics in just doing my part in not supporting Chinas economy aggression towards their neighboring countries and their military build up besides NBC like the NBA is in bed with the CCP plus many major companies and social media. Although I must admit I did watch the games only a whole 2 seconds while changing channels.
My heart goes out to all of our dedicated American athletics who sacrificed long and hard in training to make the U.S team in representing Americas best in international competition. You are still and will always be our heroes.
After watching the Super Bowl and seeing rapper M n M take a knee making a political statement I wonder is he suffering from Liberal guilt pushed on by the woke mob or was it just doing his part to stay noticed.
Snoop Dog also did his part by flashing a crip street gang hand sign and exiting the stage doing the crip walk. Talk about timing Snoop purchased Death Role Records and it looks like he is re-introducing gangsta rap crap music on our youths.
Looks like a repeat of the early 1990s where the youth death toll rose while rappers laughed all the way to the bank. Snoop either forgot or just does not care about the thousands of Black youths killed in the street of L.A between the early 1970s through the mid 1990s, many killed were in the wrong place wrong time.
Ive rather play sports with family and friends then sit home like a couch potato ignoring the wife while watching the athletics get rich and famous. Besides at my age I need the exercise.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Not stupid, just desperate
Coming across this quote in Louise Penny’s recent book, The Madness of Crowds, I finally found a way to describe the Trump phenomenon.
It is “…what happens when gullibility and fear meet power and greed…People will believe anything. Doesn’t make them stupid, just desperate.”
So often liberals are accused of being bitter and filled with hate. More accurately, liberals are filled with sadness for those so consumed by fear and desperation that they are willing to destroy our democracy because they choose to believe a snake oil salesman.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Be kind
Mark Twain, I believe, said it best ... “kindness is a gift I have never regretted giving.”
For over three decades, I have bought food for our wild birds, and left table scraps for the crows, although they are often eaten by ground squirrels or other animals. I am especially mindful of God’s little creatures when we have severe winters and the ground is frozen.
Even my daughter, Vickie, who lives a few blocks away, brings her family’s leftovers for “my” birds. Larry Kissam wrote what I have so often through the years watched and enjoyed, but never put into words — the crow show.
Not only did he aptly name the crows antics, but made clear that he is compassionate, kind and caring. In return, I hope he is fortunate, blessed, and at peace with himself and others.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Offensive opinion
Your article on Explore Alternatives to Firing County Employees, gives some good insight in the beginning as to both sides. Your ending however was very offensive.
To say the difference between Villanueva and the board is just his believe, in deputies should have freedom of choice or the board policing his department.
Then to add, Like it or not they are County Employees, so what’s good for one should be good for all. How date you voice this type of attitude. Since when has this been an ok attitude. Try putting this attitude with other types of situation, School verse Discipline, Husband verse Wife, anything that should have a choice, need not be put into the lump of anything.
I have worked for LA County for 56 years, and I have the choice of not getting the vaccine, I test and wear my mask, should I also be lumped into the What’s Good For One Should Be Good For All, it’s my choice.
I really believe this entire issue with Villanueva and the board is more of a power issue then a COVID. The board does not like the way Villanueva does his job, which I think he does really good, and they are trying to show their power. Which can do more damage then good, if what they wants happens. Lots of good hard working employees will suffer at their (the boards) hands.
Georgia Langdon
Lancaster
Remembering Mary
While I do not agree politically with Vincent White, I agree with his letter of Feb. 11 about Valentine’s Day.
I felt as tho we are brothers with the memories we have about the loss of our wives. Mary and I were married for 60 years 3 months 11 days and 18 hours.
In addition to Mr. Whites Bible quotes I would like to add Proverbs 10 thru 31. Mary and were a military family and she raised 3 children while I served my 20 years. She went to be with Christ in 2019, if my math is right.
John Mints
Rosamond
The crystal ball says ...
With regards to the letters that have been written regarding the Amazon warehouse and distribution center being built near Ave M and 10st West. Like many people I am sadden that some of the Joshua trees will be bulldozed down.
My crystal-ball sees many more large warehouses and distribution centers coming to the Antelope Valley because of the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (SCAQMD) Rule 2305 — Warehouse Indirect Source Rule-Warehouse Action and Investments to Reduced Emissions (WAIRE) Program. In addition, SCAQMD implemented Rule 316 — Fees for Rule 2305.
Rule 2305 requires warehouses greater than 100,000 square feet to directly reduce the Oxide of Nitrogen (NOx) and Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM), or to facilitate emission and exposure reductions of these pollutants. Rule 316 imposes a fee to recover the costs of administering the Indirect Source Rule (ISR).
Rule 316 specifies fees that must be submitted with each Warehouse ISR report (Warehouse Operations Notification, Initial Site Information Report, and Annual WAIRE Report), as well as detailing the fees associated with review of a Custom WAIRE Plan. Notably, Rule 316 includes a fee for administration of the WAIRE Mitigation Program, equal to 6.25% of the mitigation fee paid by the warehouse operator (effectively making the mitigation fee $1,062.50 per Point). Fees are due at the time of report submittal.
Warehouse operators must earn WAIRE “Points” to meet their WAIRE Points Compliance Obligation (WPCO), which is calculated based on the weighted annual number of truck trips to the warehouse.
These fees can add up to thousands of dollars. This rule is why I see warehouse companies moving the AV.
Note to Curt Redecker, on November 15, 1990 the Clean Air Act was revised/amended and signed into law by President George H. W. Bush. Last time I check George H.W. Bush was a Republican.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Doesn’t add up
I was very surprised to read the headlines on the opinion page the crime rate is the nearly lowest in nearly a quarter century.
Every day we read about more and more crime in the valley, in the county, the state, and the country. The crime blotter showed 22. You multiply the average of 22 crimes reported in the antelope Valley times 30 for a month to get 660 per month, multiply that times 12 for a year you get 7920.
The newspaper reported total crimes at 2974 for part one crimes. No it doesn’t mention what part one crimes are, but I think when you add those crimes together, it’s definitely higher than what was reported in the article in the paper. We definitely cannot go along with getting rid of 4000 deputies in our county if anything we need 4000 more.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
