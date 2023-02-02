Life on Mars?
Recent letter writers have left me a little perplexed. One says the world is over populated and we need to get rid of billions of people. One states climate change is destroying the world and we’re all going to die.
Don’t these two catastrophes fix each other in the end? Climate change kills us all off which solves the overpopulation crises which in turn will fix the climate crises as humans will no longer be destroying the earth. There you go, problem solved so let’s move on.
A third writer I find most concerning is Michael Rivas. He is a former board member of the Antelope Valley Health care district and no longer holds that office, thank God. His statements regarding the population of the Antelope Valley are repugnant.
He writes “Isn’t it strange that the people, who are getting public housing funds to pay their rent, have four or five cars in their driveway? Some also get public funds to support their children.”
He continues “I guess it pays to have multiple children when you cannot even afford to support one of them, much less yourself. The child’s father is nowhere to be found and you and I have to cough up the money to feed them.”
I can’t imagine any elected official holding these views. These statements are aimed directly at low-income minority residents. This will come back to haunt Mr. Rives.
These people that are willing to sacrifice the poor for some imaginary utopia of a planet with half the population are very dangerous.
Those of you that think we are overpopulated should volunteer to leave the planet.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Hate comes in all colors
I am shocked like many after seeing the brutal and unprovoked savage beating causing the death of Tyre Nickols by 5 Memphis police officers from a special crime fighting unit called the scorpions, like L.A.P.Ds C.R.A.S.H anti-gang and METRO special enforcement units of the late 1970s.
As a parent it sent chills down my spine watching the cruel beating and hearing the victim cry out to his mother. It didn’t take long for demagogues race baiters like off and on switch reverend Al Sharpton, Van Jones and Joy Reid seeking national attention off the pain and suffering of Tyre’s family claiming this incident was a race related crime.
In L.A during the 1970s we called demagogues street pimps. This brutal criminal act was police brutality plain and simple. Should these demagogues and the liberal media that airs them be held accountable and libel should any violence occur for raising public anger especially when the family of Tyre called for calm and peace.
Thank God the good people of Memphis listened to reason and exercised their Constitutional Right in peaceful protest by not burning looting private and public property or rioting, I bet disappointing Al, Van and Joy.
These demagogues are part of the problem not the solution by always playing the victimhood game. Proving once again...never waste your time trying to expose any one, just give it time they will expose themselves.
Hate and criminal acts comes in all colors. Now let justice be served.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Felonies and recycling
I used to buy stuff at government auctions. I considered this ultimate recycling. It is to find another use for something already made or melt it down and make new stuff like metals and glass.
I’ve scraped hundreds of pounds of copper and aluminum. Saw Al Bore at Davos at the World economic Forum. Looked like the guy’s blood pressure must have been ready to come out of his ears. He sounded like my grandfather the holyroller preacher.
I was waiting for the fire and brimstone to come down from the sky. He was talking about the oceans boiling and the seas rising and covering the land.
Sounds like he memorized the script to the movie he narrated that was a flop at the box office. Not one thing he has predicted has came to pass. Funny huh?
At the short time I held a security clearance we were taught that to remove a document from a secure area it had to be signed out. Who signed out the documents that were found in the big guys closet and garage? Whoever was in charge of said documents never reported that the documents were never returned to the safe.
Even Democratic senator Dick Durbin said in an interview that when in congress that if you request a document it is brought to you in your office in a locked brief case unlocked handed to you to read. Once read it is put back in brief case locked and returned to secure lock up, so having it show up in your garage or home office is unacceptable. Felony?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
