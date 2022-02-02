It’s entirely possible
I wrote, “...the only way to reduce gun-related violence significantly is to create an equitable society that would be devoid of the gigantic schisms of wealth leading to gun crime.”
In response, Miguel Rios wrote, “Street crime can be traced to the 1960s failed ‘War On Poverty’ [WOP] with its dependency on the government where minority fathers were enticed to leave the family, destroying the family unit replaced with welfare and public housing.”
But, the very poverty that the WOP was ostensibly intended to eradicate was already destroying many low-income families. Fathers abandoned their families due to the pressures born of poverty for several generations before the WOP. Hence the need for the WOP.
Although it was doomed to fail because it ignored the cause of poverty — capitalism, the WOP did manage to reduce poverty rates from 17.3% in 1964 to 11.1% in 1973, thereby alleviating poverty.
So, despite the Right’s widespread and racially motivated disinformation to the contrary, the WOP strengthened families that would have otherwise disintegrated.
But the WOP ended long ago. As evidenced by the Clinton administration’s Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, this society’s social safety net is being “reformed” out of existence.
The high rate of gun-related violence is undoubtedly a manifestation of “the crisis of [economic] accumulation” and other inherent contradictions of the capitalist system. Poverty is on the rise. And even middle-income workers haven’t realized an increase in “real wages” since 1973.
That, combined with forty-one years of Reaganomics/neoliberalism, the attack on voting rights, the Right’s one-sided culture war, and ever-worsening racism has placed workers at one another’s throats, figuratively and literally.
But creating a world without grandiose fissures of wealth, class division, and accompanying high levels of violent crime is entirely possible. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Getting ‘smoked’
Ralph Brax, you never cease to amaze me with your letters. You should go to work for the fake news Clinton news network sing off of the same song sheet. The National Guard were asked for. Two people were responsible for them not being there.
The first is our beloved speaker Pelosi. The second was dc’s dumb mayor Muriel Bowser imagine that. They were against everything the president wanted. How many things did lien Biden say he would do if elected?
Now tell me how many he has accomplished first year? Everything has been a total joke so far. Just remember that the president got more promises done in his four years.
Than lien Biden has gotten done in 46 years. For that and many other reasons, your party is going to get smoked in the coming 2022 elections.
Scott Miltner
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.