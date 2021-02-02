How nice
Nice to see our esteemed congressman has been named as a member of the Treason Caucus ... the same caucus as Marjorie Taylor Greene, the republican from Georgia who believes that the Jews started the wild fires on the west coast with a big laser.
Karen Weston
Palmdale
Still in denial
In reaction to my comment, “Trump and his attorneys have no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Sam Kilanowski wrote, “I will point out that fraud is very well described in the Navarro Report.”
This “report’s” author, Peter Navarro, was an especially sycophantic Trump administration official who knowingly violated the Hatch Act by attacking Joe Biden through television interviews and social media. And, relative to the pandemic, the reserved Dr. Anthony Fauci characterized Navarro as “in a world by himself.”
With the ever-bizarre Peter Navarro in proper context, I will note that, among many other such things, his theory ignores the fact that a Trump-appointed appeals court judge in Pennsylvania stated that Trump’s allegations were “light on facts” and (had) no merit.”
Too, although Trump’s attorney’s often complained to the media about widespread voter fraud, Navvaro’s fraudulent report disregards the reality that Rudolph Giuliani told a judge, “This is not a fraud case.” That, Sam Kilanowski, was because Trump’s attorneys didn’t sue for fraud, period.
You see, Giuliani didn’t possess the minimum evidence to justify filing a fraud claim because there was no widespread fraud. All that mattered to Giuliani was that Trump’s simple-minded and gullible cultists believed there to have been such fraud.
Moreover, in being directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 related deaths, in addition to dozens of other issues and events which revealed his incompetency, insensitivity, and sociopathy, Trump motivated millions of Biden voters who wouldn’t have otherwise voted for Biden.
For example, I voted against Trump by voting “for” Biden even though I hadn’t voted for a Democratic candidate since 1984. And for a variety of reasons, tens of millions of other voters did the same.
Trump’s defeat was not surprising and Republicans know it but won’t admit it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Change is needed
There is a racist symbol that is only second to the Confederate Flag: That is the jackass of the Democratic Party.
Democrats fought against the 60s Civil Rights Acts; Democrats created “Jim Crow” laws; Democrats created the “Poll Tax” and literacy tests to suppress the Black vote; Democrats fought against school desegregation; a Democrat president had Japanese-Americans imprisoned; a Democrat President segregated the Federal Government.
After the Civil War, Democrats fought Reconstruction; Democrats voted against the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments; Democrats formed the KKK to terrorize Blacks from voting Republican, so that Democrats would be elected—and of course it included: lynchings.
Democrats, fearing their way of life supported by slavery was in jeopardy, seceded from the Union and elected Jefferson Davis, a Democrat, as their president.
Democrats embraced the beliefs of John C. Calhoun, former Vice President to Andrew Jackson and Democrat, defending slavery stating that it was good, and should be nationalized.
The symbol of the jackass was first used by Andrew Jackson who was the first president elected from the newly formed Democratic Party, which later adopted the jackass symbol. Jackson was a strong supporter of slavery, and fought any movement to promote abolition. He was a slave owner and slave trader; when elected president, brought slaves to the White House to work. Jackson marched thousands of Native Americans on the “Trail of Tears.”
We can not obviate history, and we should not celebrate its evils. The Democratic Party has changed over the years, and is no longer the racist party of the past. But, if the Far-Left-Liberal Democrats want to set a draconian standard to remove racist symbols — E.g. Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist James Lowell — they need look no further than to extirpate the jackass from the Democratic Party.
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
