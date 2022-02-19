Historic events
One of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” Let’s reflect on some of these events:
On January 12, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson stated the US military should stay in Vietnam until “Communist aggression” is stopped. Two years later he retired from the presidency because two-thirds of the American people opposed this stupid war.
On January 17, 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.” Nobody was listening, The defense budget climbed from $30 billion to $100 billion under Richard Nixon and to $300 billion under Ronald Reagan. It is now $770 billion. Ike must be rolling over in his grave.
On January 26, 2017, Donald Trump threatened to place a 20% tax on imports to pay for his proposed wall along the southern border. I’ve got an idea. Build a wall around Mar-a-Lago.
On January 30, 2020, US health officials reported that the Coronavirus was spreading across the country. Trump called the virus a “very little problem.” He said it was just like the flu and it would go away in the spring. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died because of his inaction.
On February 3, 1913, the 16th Amendment to the US Constitution provided a federal income tax. And the rich have refused to pay their fair share ever since.
On February 9, 1950, Senator Joseph McCarthy charged the State Department was riddled with Communists. Just one of the many “big lies” perpetuated by the Republican party.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Inquiring minds
Is NASCAR a raciest organization? All members race.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Politicians want to control you
Democrats continue to play word games “new-speak”; the 6 January 2021 riot has to be an insurrection, even though it does not fit the definition.
Merriam-Webster: “…a usually violent attempt to take control of a government …an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government …revolt and insurrection imply an armed uprising that quickly fails or succeeds.”
The riots against the government during the summer of 2020 in Democrat-controlled cities fit the definition except for quick failure
or success.
They were not quickly dispatched because Democrat governments sanctioned them, and allowed them to continue as in the “Summer of Love” in Portland where part of the city was seized and declared independent.
Federal buildings were assaulted and burned, many were killed and billions of dollars’ worth of property was destroyed.
The riot in Washington at the White House in May 2020 also fit the definition. Secret Service personnel were injured, buildings burned and the President was taken to a bunker for safety.
The 6 January “insurrection” is needed to justify the increased control of the People.
In DHS Bulletin issued 7 Feb 22, “Key factors contributing to the current heightened threat environment include: The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in US government institutions: For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021. …DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis established a new, dedicated domestic terrorism branch to produce the sound, timely intelligence needed to counter related threats. The Department expanded its evaluation of online activity as part of its efforts to assess and prevent acts of violence…”
Democrats want to control your speech and control you.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
