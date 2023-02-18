Shoot down a nuke?
I recently watched a video of Marjorie Taylor Green telling her supporters how she stuck it to military leaders about their handling of the Chinese spy balloon.
Her exact words were: “You sat by and allowed a Chinese spy balloon that could have contained a bioweapon, like COVID. It could have contained a nuclear bomb, an EMP attack or hypersonic missiles. You allowed this go across the country then you want to stand up here and give us our [sic] your excuses on why you didn’t shoot it down because you’re gathering intelligence or you didn’t want to risk endangering anyone’s lives? I said, that’s the biggest bunch of bull- - -t.”
I know thinking is not a Republican strong suit, but let me ask this: If there is a balloon containing a nuclear bomb do you want the military to shot it down when it’s flying over your neighborhood?
Thank God for Joe Biden.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Mother Earth can take care of herself
This letter is primarily for the Green People.
Your actions are very noble in attempting to protect planet Earth, but unnecessary. Mother Earth is perfectly capable of taking care of herself. She has been dodging bullets most of her 4.5 billion year life.
Fossil records reveal that least five times life on Earth has experienced wide spread and relatively rapid catastrophic events known as mass extinctions.
Mass extinctions 360 and 450 million years ago wiped out 70 to 85 percent of all species then on Earth.
Large swings in our planet’s average surface temperatures, driven by our Earth’s orbital parameters,tell us of ice ages occurring roughly every 100,000 years during the past million years.
But Planet Earth marches to her own drummer. She is a true warrior, and in a constant state of never-ending evolution on her terms.
In more recent times, of around 2 million years ago, Earth was hit by the greatest force in nature; a super nova. The large mammals (mammoths and sabertooth tigers) became extinct. Continental glaciers advanced and retreated. Vast deserts and large lakes were created.
During this period hominids (great apes) were replaced by Homo Sapiens, a giant step in the rise of modern humans.
Homo Sapiens were skilled hunters. They were also extremely skilled in the use of technology; mastering fire and water craft, and with the creation of astronomical structures.
One has to wonder if the super nova may have passed the baton to Mother Earth. A super nova, unlike other stars, has the energy and oomph to create all the chemical elements that make up our bodies, and to distribute these seeds of life to all corners of planet Earth. Perhaps a little food for thought.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Entitled to nothing
So, despite the denials of nearly every elected Republican, Mr. Biden still continues to lie, saying, again and again, that “Maga” Republicans will come after the benefits, not entitlements, of Social Security and Medicare ...
He still stays this, lying every time he does, even though he knows that if anyone from any party, dares to do that, their time in elected office is soon over ... isn’t it past time for this stumble bum to accept the fact, that, as usual, he is wrong? Shouldn’t his “handlers” be able to come up with new ideas?
Finish the job should be one to consider. Finish the wall — V.P. Harris: go to the actual border, then work (something you have no concept of), to help ... its south, Mrs. Harris ...
I say, again, that every opinion writer, who has a job, or retired from a job, no matter who you are, is earning or earned the benefits you enjoy.
Entitlement should never be what is earned, by much sweat, when you took a job, you were not entitled to anything except a paycheck for your time.
Things like pensions, health care, gas allowances, etc those are and always will be: benefits.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Stop the madness
So I see the Planning Commission has approved another housing tract in West Lancaster.
I understand that all new houses have to have solar and electric appliances. Are they all going to be required to have their own wells so they have water?
The Planning Commission keeps approving additional housing units without letting us know where the water will come from. What are these commissioners thinking? We are still under water restrictions yet the City of Lancaster approves car washes, housing tracts with parks without letting the public know where the water is going to come from.
I guess it’s another way of saying “Do as I say not as I do”. We are penalized if we don’t comply with the restrictions but the City ignores these restrictions and continues to approve more and more housing tracts.
When will this madness end?
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
That’s frightening
G
uy Marsh, the founders were concerned with the “Writs of Assistance” which allowed British troops and government officials to search homes and private property looking for goods that were imported illegally or on which a tax had not been paid.
They were obviously not thinking of 2,000 pound vehicles that when driven while impaired can cause pain, death and destruction. I would say that under the circumstances we’ll never know how they would feel about DUI checkpoints. Though you want to you cannot make it a statement of fact, it is opinion.
What is really frightening is that someone would write a letter trying to assist people with avoiding detection at DUI checkpoints when drunk driving results in the following: Every day, 30 people in the United States die in car crashes with an alcohol-impaired driver. This is one death every 50 minutes. (CDC) As of last year (2020), about 290,000 are injured in such accidents every year. (NHTSA) Drunk driving cost the United States $132 billion in 2011. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving)
You use a person, Charles Furr, who agrees with your opinion and quote him to validate your similar position? That is frightening as well. Then you state that both the Ca. Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court “are mistaken”. I think I’ll take their word rather that that of Charles Furr.
As a Strict Constitutionalist I can assume that you are against the assault weapon and large-capacity magazine ban in this state? Just curious.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
