Many politicians lie
I would have to agree with Jack O’Connor’s statement about losing credibility when you don’t back up a statement with facts and when you have to resort to insults and name calling when making a statement.
Mr. O’Connor, do these same standards apply when you are the President of the United States?
If I remember correctly President Trump seemed to frequently insult, belittle and degrade people who disagreed with him.
He also consistently disregarded facts when he spoke (maybe not “1,000 times every time he makes a speech”) and certainly had a difficult time being truthful on numerous occasions. Kind of ironic, yes?
Also, are you implying in your statement referencing the “1,000 lies” quote “To put a number on it, any number you can’t quantify, is not credible and besides, nobody cares.” that no one cares that Trump lied? It certainly seems that is your implication.
I would certainly hope that people care that Trump lied, to excuse it is shameful. Yes, many politicians, and people, lie (which is a sad situation itself) but to say nobody cares is condoning his lies. Sad indeed.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
Freedom isn’t the same
Freedom for the Left and freedom for the Right, not the same.
When Left Wing ANTIFA and BLM riot and burn cities the so called Liberal Progressives were silent or outright supportive.
We now see how peacefully protest from the Right is to be handled. The Canadian truckers protesting the Covid Vaccination mandates by partially blocking traffic into the US are threatened with arrest, confiscation of their trucks, taking their children into custody and other measures to force them to quit.
Even our president recommended calling out the troops to quell this peaceful protest. We Americans must remember that Canadians do not have the rights we take for granted.
Their “rights” were granted by politicians, what can be given can be taken away. Our rights were taken at musket and bayonet point and Yankee guts, we were blessed by God to have the right people at the right time in history to craft our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Canadians do not have the same rights as we Americans. In a twist of history had we been successful in our assault on Canada in the War of Independence they would be as free as we are now. The Left loves all these restriction under the covid banner power is after all the ultimate drug and common sense is mostly very uncommon in politicians mind.
Keep wearing that mask and other useless Fauchite nonsense. If masks could stop something the size of a virus then a chain link fence could stop a house fly.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Wants the same thing
The text below is in response to Mr. George Jung’s “A few things left out,” Letters From Readers article published in the AV Press February 13, 2022 issue.
Yes, Mr. Jung you are very correct listing in your article the many environmental regulations that manufacturing firms must comply with when producing products in the USA, that are not enforced off our shores.
In addition, foreign governments offered more attractive financial incentives to construct semiconductor factories, like tax breaks and grants.
Also, there’s less regulation in places like Asia. However, my and your articles combined, vividly illustrate the supply chain ills that we, the USA, are now suffering from these former decisions.
Just from a Defense Department risk point of view, we need to reverse the trend of off USA shore manufacturing, and return to reestablishing the USA manufacturing, value added base again, not just for the re-gaining control of our supply chain, but to re-establish the USA middle class economy.
Mr. Jung, I believe we are in accord wanting the same positive outcome for the betterment of the USA populace.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
