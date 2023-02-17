Thank a veteran
October 31, 1970, I was being pursued by bullies, intent on stealing my Halloween candy. I was 9.
My friend was in the process of negotiating with them when I moved quickly a few houses down, and noticed a young man dressed in a military outfit.
I told him of our peril, and he immediately started chasing after these two guys who took off like scared rabbits.
He came back after scaring them off and told me he was about to ship out to Vietnam.
I never found out if he made it back as my parents moved us to Hawaii the following year.
In late January 1973 as an eleven-year-old paper boy, I read the headline that Nixon and Kissinger got us out of Vietnam.
I have since known four people who were drafted to Vietnam. Two went. Two didn’t.
One wanted to be in the Air Force, but was color blind, so they were going to put him in the infantry.
He didn’t want that, so he told me he got out of it by faking the hearing test.
One didn’t believe in war at all and got out of it by convincing the recruiter he was gay.
They didn’t want homosexuals in the army back then.
Of the two who went, one flew F4 phantoms and dropped a lot of bombs.
He is now a happily retired commercial airline pilot.
The other one is now dead from complications due to Agent Orange exposure. Knowing what I know now about that war, I can’t blame the ones who didn’t go, but have respect for the ones who did.
Thank you, veterans, of all our wars. Mr. Schoengarth and Mr. Cooper, thank you.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Share the blame
Recently a letter was sent to the AV Press, suggesting that Republicans were responsible for racism in education. Mercy. Tell us how you really feel.
True enough. There is an achievement gap. But who deserves blame? Let’s check it out. First stop, July 10, 2000. On that date, in history, President George W. Bush gave a speech to the NCAAP, addressing the soft bigotry of low expectations. A ten-dollar expression for schools expecting less from minority students. The Bush solution. School vouchers. President Obamas solution. The common core program.
When president Trump came to office, Betsy DeVos, his secretary of education, returned to the idea of school vouchers. Unfortunately, school vouchers became a political hot potato. Each time she arrived at a school she was chased away. Currently, we have President Biden. God knows what’s on his mind. My guess is ice cream. But I’m bias.
In an interview with, Charlamagne Tha God. Instead of addressing minority issues. Plantation Joe said: “if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black. Sounds kin’d messed to me. Anyway. In an article published for educationweek.org. titled: Who’s to blame for the white-black achievement gap. The author of the article pointed out that when it comes to the achievement gap. No one gets off the hook.
Not teachers, schools, parents or policymakers. Image that. We all share the blame.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
