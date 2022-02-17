Political thoughts
As the crime rate in LA County rises the four liberal activist County Supervisors voted to fire 4,000 LASD employees over their refusal to get Covid vaccination as mandated by LA County Health.
Brilliant move, it will take at least 10 years to recover from this self-serving move by the county supervisors.
Kern County and surrounding counties send their thanks, they can hire trained deputies sparing them the training cost of adding deputies.
Note to George Jung who said the Clean Air Act of 1970 was a republican bill. President Nixon signed the bill into law but the House and Senate, where bills originate, had democrat majorities.
The senate voted 73-0 in favor of the act so even if Nixon wanted to, do not know if he did, veto the bill the senate had the votes to override a Nixon veto.
Is it a coincidence that Russia invaded Ukraine Crimea while Obama was President are now massed to invade Ukraine when Biden is president?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Now that’s a lesson
A couple of weeks ago, the A.V. Press ran a story by Katheen Parker titled: What the Neil young-Spotify moment teaches us.
Personally, I don’t have a dog in the fight. But I like teachable moments. always have. So, I got on the web and searched, Rogan v. Young, teachable moment.
Initially, I had high hopes, like ole blue eyes. But soon, realized the answer was blowing in the wind. According to the Hill.com. The debate is a tug of war between economics and free speech. Got it. But the answer was too bookish. I needed pizazz.
So, I visited a youth orientated podcast. They always have something on the stove. Call it the luck of the Irish.
The topic was: Hippies for censorship. The podcast host, pointed out the hypocrisy of hippies shelling for the “man.”
Bam! The emperor has no clothes! Three cheers for the little guy. God bless the truckers. Anyway.
Next, I scrolled to the comments. Franco posted a lampoon of the song, Ohio. The song became: White lab coats and Fauci coming/ you thought you were on your own/ Better pull your mask up/ it’s the law in Ohio. Well, it was bound to happen. Neil became Nixon. Now that’s a lesson.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
A background in negotiation
JJ Murphy became City Of Palmdale (COP) Assistant City Manager in April 2018. He became City Manager in Dec 2019 upon the retirement of James Purtee (City Manager since 2015). “Marie Ricci Named Assistant City Manager…,” AV Times, Jan 2020
Jan 2021: COP extended Murphy’s contract with: “…an increase in family health care reimbursement from $1,500 with no rollover to $3,500 with allowed rollover if not used… current severance package formula from 12 months… to a maximum of 18 months’ severance regardless of years of service…” The contract also provides for a “…one time performance pay provision of $15,250 and 80 hours of administrative leave for fiscal year 2021.” “Palmdale Extends City Manager’s Contract,” AV Press Jan 2021.
In March 2021, COP required a 4/5 supermajority (instead of a simple majority) to remove Mr. Murphy. In addition, Mr. Murphy was given a “provided mortgage for Murphy repayable through payroll deductions.”
Councilman Loa: “I want to keep Mr. Murphy here... But again, I state this is too much,” “Council Adds To City Manager’s Security, saying, AV Press, March 2021
As City Manager in Hobbs, New Mexico (2012 – 2017), “Despite locking in a five-year agreement with the City of Hobbs in August 2012, Murphy has gotten the commission to repeatedly revisit the contract and not only increase his salary and benefits, but also his severance”. New Contract: six months of severance pay changed to a year; health insurance, short/long term disability & car allowance. “Hobbs Should Terminate…City Manager’s Contract,” NM Politics.net, April 2016
After removal as Hobbs City Manager: “$183,976.00 in total wages for his services as Special Consultant from August 24, 2017 through June 30, 2018,” [in addition to] retirement benefits of $900 per pay period. It’s Time For The City Of Hobbs To Move On,” NM Politics.net March 2018
Vincent White
Lancaster
Like the funny pages
In the Wednesday, Feb. 9, 20222 edition of the A.V.P. on Page A4 there was a letter in the ‘Letters from Readers’ section that began “Well it’s time to look at America’s economy, which is better than ever.”
This opening enticed me to read on and maybe even learn something. In fact, it made me feel like I was sitting in on a class at the local college listening to a professor’s lecture, and maybe I should take notes.
The letter writer stated “Normalization of the economy has begun to occur. People are buying more goods than services. One example is that many people are buying exercise equipment rather than going to the gym.”
This seemed to be an important, valid observation, so I duly noted it in my notes. In the same edition of the A.V.P. on Page A6 the top of page headline of the business section was the headline “Bumpy ride: Peloton co-founder is out.”
Its opening paragraph was “Peloton is replacing it’s CEO, cutting jobs and reining in ambitious expansion plans after badly misjudging the staying power of exercise — at home trend that propelled its sales early in the pandemic.”
Oops! Note to self — disregard previous note.
What I learned today is once again the ‘Letters from Readers’ can be just as amusing as the funnies page.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Giving up water
If Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading why isn’t Pelosi and most of congress in jail?
Shouldn’t there be a list or something of everyone and everything that champagne socialist Soros has contributed to so we know who and what not to vote for?
If the climate change “experts” think that they can fix the climate why can’t they make it rain and fix our drought? Pinocchio Joe says if one Russian crosses into the Ukraine it is an invasion but him and his czar let 2 million illegal undocumented cross our border and it’s okay?
We don’t have enough water for the people living in the antelope valley to even water a lawn but the powers to be keep giving permits to build these tracts that look like left over barracks from the Vietnam war. why? Pretty soon there won’t be enough water left to flush a toilet!
It’s sad that the people who have lived and worked here most of our lives have to give up our water to a bunch of carpetbagger developers.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
