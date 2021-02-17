The sequel
It’s time for a sequel to George Orwell’s book “1984.” I would title it “2024” and publish it quickly. The person to write this book should also be the main character, Donald Trump.
At GOP rallies three years from now, Mr. Trump will be able to hold up his book and say, “I told you so!”
Ian Hall
Palmdale
Too much diversity is racist
My president has let me down. Yes, I’m really upset that President Trump let himself get beaten. Whether he was beaten fair and square or if he lost to a crooked Democrat led conspiracy is being debated.
But why am I upset? Well, we are stuck with a 77 year old Washington DC has-been as president. Why is this is bad?
First, he is not a leader nor statesman and we need one right now. His counterparts in other countries, will have him for lunch in serious negotiations. Working from a script is not going to work with the Russians or the Chinese.
Second, so far in his presidency, he has only ruled by executive order. Not one congress passed piece of legislation has been submitted for his signature. He mocked Trump for using executive orders and said he would never do it, but has used more executive orders than most other presidents.
Third, Biden has no program for governing this country. He’s only interested in destroying Trump initiatives, no matter what the cost. He does not do any original thinking. He stopped the Keystone pipeline supposedly to save the climate. His action eliminated thousands of jobs, destroyed a city, and the oil to have to be shipped by truck or rail. A truckload of oil costs over $6,000 to ship to refinery’s and both trucks and railroads pollute the air while the pipeline is pollution free.
Forth, he is a first class racist. His appointments are based on gender or race. How can his administration be more enlightened if race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation are the first qualifications for a job in it.
Trump blew it by failing to recognize that to be electable you’ve got to be likable.
But then he was busy doing the people’s business.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Republican redirection
Recently, Mr. O’Connor responded to my letter, when referring to the silence of Christians when rioters attacked the Capitol. I am puzzled about their needing to be an investigation. There is plenty of video evidence and commentary “…about insurrectionists with banners proclaiming, “Jesus Saves,” Christian flags and crosses…” “Capitol Siege Puts Spotlight On Christian Nationalists,” https://www.startribune.com/ 6 Feb 2021
Additionally, O’Connor writes: “please explain to me how you can be a ‘Christian’ and support the only political party that supports abortion…” There are nearly one million abortions per year in the United States with the majority of them being Black babies. I don’t recall reading any of Mr. Whites letters addressing and condemning this fact as a Christian or an accountant.”
“Abortion impacts African Americans at a higher rate than any other population group… Black women have the highest ratio of any group in the country white women are five times less likely to have an abortion than Black women.” One possible reason why abortion affects African-American women than white women is “…a matter of availability. A study by Protecting Black Lives, in 2012, found that 79% of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority communities. Abortion: The Overlooked Tragedy For Black Americans”, https://azcapitoltimes.com/ February 25, 2020.
Most letters written by conservatives deal with immigration, terrorism, and guns. Which is the bigger sin: abortion or racism? To bring up abortion and ignore what took place when George Floyd was killed is just another reason why Republicans bring up another topic while ignoring the other. I don’t recall the Republican Party taking the time to understand what hurts African Americans except the Democratic Party.
I ask O’Connor why after four years of Trump, the Republican Party still consists of white males? I’d feel left out.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Road issues
1. Can anyone tell me when Pearblossom Highway from 37th St East to Sierra Highway will be opened for our use? It sure looks ready to go except for painted lines. It’s been under repairs for over two years.
2. What was the final word regarding the “Roundabout” on 40th St East between Pearblossom Highway and Ave S? When will construction start?
3. Will someone from City Hall please examine the Ave. S intersection at 25th St East. There are so many patches and dips that make it damaging to vehicle tires and suspensions.
4. Once Pearblossom Highway’s repairs are finished, Ave. S11 will need some serious repair between 37th St East and 40th St East. It’s obvious this road was not designed for heavy traffic both ways with heavy loads from large vehicles.
5. Since Pearblossom repairs, drivers turning onto 37th St East come to a near dead end at the S11 right turn. They’re confused and turn on Napa Way, Not the second right turn which is S11. Problem is the right turn onto Napa Way is immediately before S11. Napa Way is a neighborhood street and does not exit on to 40th St. East. Sign should say, Napa Way. Not an exit to 40th St East. Second sign should say, S11. Exits on 40th St East.
Mike Chiodetti
Palmdale
