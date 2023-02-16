Trees and children
Joshua trees should not be easier to move. Maybe they should be harder to move so our greedy valley developer friends would be stopped from decimating our desert.
Glad they are going to make them endangered, but probably won’t help though. I see the most worthless lying person in the legislature wants to be the most worthless lying person in the senate.
Let’s see if I got this right. Tropico school is spending 24 million dollars to build 28 classrooms which average 21 students per classroom. Tropico school enrollment in 2017 was 879 students in 2021-2022 school year was 770.
So we are building classrooms for an additional 588 students which probably won’t exist for some years to come. The population of California decreased in the last few years so we keep building like it is increasing. I guess I’m just stupid or something.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
What do you call it?
Mr. Anderson was disappointed with President Biden’s State of the Union speech: “The president hardly mentioned the border crisis, blamed inflation on the war in Ukraine, nothing about the China balloon surveillance, etal. [sic]”.
Mr. Skidmore writes that President Biden has violated the West Point U.S. Military Academy creed that mentions not lying, cheating, stealing, or “…tolerate those who do.” Former Gov. Sanford, who is a Republican, criticized former President Clinton for committing adultery.
However, Sanford admitted having an affair. It is apparent that Republicans such as Anderson and Skidmore criticize Biden but remain silent about what Trump did in four years.
Skidmore is against Biden’s 15% tax of corporate income: “Biden and his socialist Democrat racketeers, hiding behind the security of their office, have become thief’s [sic]…”
The deficit grew every year for Trump’s four years in office while corporate profits rose. Corporations used profits to buy back their stock to increase the value.
As an accountant, it is my opinion that the treatment of stock benefits the wealthy. The tax laws were designed to give deductions to corporations with the premise that they would help the American worker.
For example, look at how Costco runs its company with its workers. Instead, Skidmore blames illegal immigration for our problems when “…undocumented workers [contribute] an estimated $3.7 billion in annual state and local tax revenues.” “California’s New Benefits For Undocumented Immigrants Are Not Enough…”, calmatters.org, April 2022.
I’m sure Skidmore would agree that Trump broke no laws in his tax returns. I am in support of increasing IRS enforcement. It is widely known among accountants of the wealthy cheating on their taxes. Isn’t it funny that Skidmore says that Biden is the thief?
What’s it called when Biden allegedly makes mistakes, and Trump escapes criticism when he makes mistakes?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Fox says
Since the Obama presidency the sitting president has held a sit-down interview on Super Bowl Sunday with the network telecasting the game. Not so for the 2023 super bowl when President Biden did not record the interview with Fox.
Fox says the President cancelled the interview and the Biden administration says Fox cancelled the interview. I believe Fox, after all what networks would not want to interview the President of the United States?
Biden has a history of only accepting interviews by those friendly and support him and will not ask difficult questions. Some would say Fox is hostile to the president and some of opinion anchors on Fox are but this interview was going to be conducted by the news anchors.
One of the two anchors, Shannon Bream or Brett Bair were going to do the interview, both are highly professional. They ask tough but reasonable questions of guests on political and policy issues.
At one point the administration consented to an interview if it would be conducted by Fox Soul which is a liberal leaning streaming service of limited viewership but that never materialized.
In the military we had a saying “when the going gets tough the tough get going”. The CINC appears to have a motto of “when the questions are tough walk away” as we’ve seen time and time again.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Words mean things
Biden’s State of the Union is filled with words, and words mean things. Some critical thinking:
“…gas prices are down $1.50 a gallon since their peak.” Biden caused the peak, by executive orders, topping $5.45/gallon. In 2019 the national gas price was $2.60/gallon. Biden puffs he’s fixing prices; yes, higher.
“Food inflation is coming down.” When Biden and his socialist Democrats took office FOOD INFLATION was 1.8%, now it is 11.4% in his tumbledown economy. Why is he puffing?
“…we’re building an economy where no one is left behind.” Yep, higher taxes for everybody, and less take-home pay; nobody is left behind, everyone is poorer.
“I’m a capitalist. But just pay your fair share.” The Italian fascist Mussolini believed in capitalism too, with lots of government regulations. Socialist Democrats would eradicate capitalists, and none will define what a “fair share” is. They’ll make the tax system fair by taking all income; and moving people to the government plantation. That’s fair!
“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation…” Once again Biden is plagiarizing. This time it’s President Trump’s MAGA plan! Will he credit President Trump?
“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world.” Is that the Biden family’s interest and benefit just as with Ukraine?
“…I offered a Unity Agenda for the nation.” Agenda Result: the USA is more divided now, thanks to Biden and his socialist Democrats.
“We’ve made real progress.” Really? Inflation is up; Purchasing power is down. Less money for individuals and their retirement. Less money to put bread and milk on the table!
“In America, we must protect the right to vote, not suppress that fundamental right.” Yet, working with big tech, the “Big Guy” silenced nonconforming voices.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
