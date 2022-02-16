Children deserve better
The National Education Association has found that there are over 500,000 fewer teachers in this country than before the pandemic and 40% of current teacher vacancies are going unfilled.
Those that are still teaching are leaving in droves. One recent poll indicated that about 2/3 of the black and hispanic teachers are discontent in their current teaching assignment. Further, many of these are planning to leave teaching soon.
This is really a sad state of affairs for the education community. Teaching is a specialized skill. Not everyone has what it takes to be a teacher and it is such a rewarding profession.
Nowadays there are many different teaching theories at play and many are no good.
There was a time when the leaders in education were themselves master teachers. Today, sadly most administrators are in their positions for the money and spent very little time teaching and thus know little about how a good teacher works or how to help teachers.
Our kids deserve better. Substitute teachers are a waste of time for everyone; they get no respect.
If a teacher misses a day, some other teacher may have to double up and teach two classes. Parents have little or no regard for teachers. Teachers themselves are not free to teach their subject without someone trying to tell them how to do it.
Frequently assignments and homework are not rigorous and are of little educational value.
I spent many years in the classroom as a teacher. Once I retired, I learned of the little social security surprise waiting of all retired California teachers.
Once retired we get a Calif teacher retirement but if we also earned social security, because we were a teacher it will be cut by as much as 80%. How about that for a little retirement surprise.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
It needs to stop
I continue to be disappointed when reading the Commentary Submissions to the Opinion Page and letters to the editor at the Valley Press.
People continue to denigrate and attack others who might not look like them, share their same religious or political beliefs even though it is against the policy of the Antelope Valley editorial Board.
Telling someone that you are better than they are and that they should leave because they can’t possibly love their country as much as you do, does not make your point.
It is demeaning and needs to stop. Telling people that the other political party is full of lazy, immoral, and blood-sucking people is ridiculous. It needs to stop.
The people who are writing these articles are usually pushing their own websites, videos, etc. and are only trying to get people to subscribe to their agenda and make money from division.
Freedom to express alternate points of view are critical to our democracy and I try to read all the articles and letters with an open mind, until the slurs and demeaning comments offend and disgust me. Please treat your fellow citizens with the respect they deserve.
Your religion, political party or lack thereof does not give you the moral high ground. Telling others to leave their country or worse does not help your cause. It just creates unnecessary friction, and your message is lost.
Hoping for better discourse in the future.
Connie L. Brown
Lancaster
