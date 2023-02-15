Being held accountable
Mass shootings are topping the news with many Democrat politicians doing what most liberal politicians do best by calling for more gun control laws giving the public a false sense of security.
California already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation yet it hasn’t stopped criminals from committing these deadly crimes.
What we never see is a call by these same liberal politicians to support our police officers and demand full enforcement of the current gun laws already on the books or by adding longer prison sentences for gun related crimes.
How about automatically adding the death penalty for the killing of a police officer and mass killers.
Society is much safer when criminals who prey on victims don’t know who’s armed making criminals wanting to do harm think twice before committing crimes or the mass murder of innocents.
Todays violent juvenile offenders who are not held accountable for their violent crimes are tomorrows deadly criminals.
For all those liberal Democratic politicians seeking national attention....where have you been in the last 60 years when shootings was an every day and weekend tragic event in minority communities all across Americas inner cities.
These liberal Democratic politicians need to be reminded of the sworn oath they took in upholding our U.S constitution as written. Meanwhile the deaths of thousands due to drug over doses since 2020 go ignored.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
