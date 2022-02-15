Clarification
My bad, Ms Lindsay. On rechecking my AVP submission, I had misspelled personification — assigning human attributes to inanimate objects — and came up with that goof.
“Ad Inexplorata,” however, is intact and seemed to be associated with Edwards Air Force Base and with the movie “Toward the Unknown”, a movie filmed at EAFB years or decades ago. A rouser at that time when I saw it. Now? not so much.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Too many ‘interims’
At AVC, the word “interim” is our new mantra. As in an Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs, an Interim Vice President of Human Resources and, coming soon, an Interim Vice President of Student Services.
All are replacing permanent VP’s who were recently removed or quit soon after starting. Only one current VP was officially hired. The others are President Knudson’s interim appointments.
AVC also has five interim deans. One is replacing previous interim who quit after a couple weeks on the job.
So what’s wrong with interim? The biggest problem is how they’re hired. Basically they’re not. They’re appointed by the President. Regular administrative hires go through a hiring process.
It’s an involved process, but it insures that all constituencies of the college — faculty, students, staff and other administrators — are involved in hiring a person who is about to become so powerful and important. An appointment is at the President’s discretion. When used too much, it’s easily abused.
AVC also has an Interim General Counsel. Not only was the college community not part of the appointment, but they were also not part of creating the position. It was decreed into existence by the President and Trustees.
With only five months left at AVC, the President is firing and appointing with abandon for needs only he defines. The Board (hired by voters to be responsible for the college) sit and watch as he does it. In November, voters will decide who’s (re)hired for the Board. Not the President.
Scott Lee
Lancaster
Not what you think
Judy Watson’s letter “Anonymous’ nurse,’” was copied from one of several conspiratorial websites, and there’s nothing to support the notion that a nurse wrote it.
It reads, in part, “I’ve never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work, or school. I’ve never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent ... I’ve never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides, and judges society as it is.”
America isn’t divided vis-a-vis the COVID-19 vaccines. On the contrary, upwards of 80% of American adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.
This issue’s (seemingly) divisive nature results from a heavily-funded, and far-reaching right-wing disinformation campaign carried out by high-profile reactionaries harboring an ulterior motive, namely a desire to undermine faith in government further.
You see, the government’s success face-to-face with the pandemic might cause workers to think that the government could facilitate several other socially valuable functions, i.e., healthcare, thereby threatening numerous capitalist interests and reversing the trend toward privatization.
So, rank-and-file right-wingers have been divided against the social majority by reactionary culture, not the Left. It was the conspiratorial Reactionary Right that invented the idiocy regarding microchip-laced vaccines, altered DNA, and, say, “a glowing ‘Lucifer’ protein.”
The vaccines aren’t being used “to threaten livelihoods, work, [and] school.” The vaccines’ illogical, childish, and nearly exclusively right-wing opposition accomplished that. Reactionaries oppose vaccines because vaccines epitomize science, the communal good, the welfare state and are antithetical to their socially destructive system of values.
Lastly, society isn’t being judged. Instead, it’s that tiny sliver of humanity known as the lunatic fringe right-wing that’s being evaluated for its postmodernism-based hostility toward COVID-19 vaccines and public health generally.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
A great wife
What a great letter by Vincent White concerning Valentines Day.
I too am blessed with a great wife in Laura Sue. 36 years and counting.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
A couple of things
Looks like my city of Palmdale is in a lot of trouble as many of people in government are suing each other and the city. This is going to cost city resident a lot of money. But they will find a new tax to pay for it.
This needs to have an outside investigation done. Mayor Rex could do it and make a big fee.
Letter by Mr. White on 2/11/22 about Valentine’s day and his wife was so nice. I enjoyed it very much. It took me a long time to find my wonderful wife. We have been married for 33 years and can only hope for many more. Thank you Linda.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
