Follow instructions
My Dad taught me how to drive. The first lesson was what to do if “pulled over” by the police.
You pull over, turn off the car, place both hands on top of the steering wheel and await their instructions. Then follow them.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
A different perspective
In the late 1960’s, a military C-130 bounced to a stop on a just-laid metal landing strip in Cambodia.
(81) elite US soldiers , the “Manchus” of the 25th Infantry, jumped out and headed to help US forces being overwhelmed by VC.
The enemy was forced to retreat from well built bunkers. Inside each bunker were wooden shipping crates from Corpus Christi, Texas, filled with generic M-16 rifles, ammo, medical supplies, and jungle uniforms.
Some soldiers thought Lyndon Johnson was involved. Wrong. The Chinese had sent them to the US, where someone here sent them through Haiphong Harbor to our enemy.
Put a different discovery on this war I was part of.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
The Fourth Amendment
Steve Lockhart: “When the Founders created the 4th Amendment ... DUI checkpoints weren’t on their minds.”
Under the Fourth Amendment, whenever cops stop a car, it’s considered a seizure. And, since police lack “probable cause” to stop motorists at DUI checkpoints, such checkpoints constitute unconstitutional “unreasonable searches and seizures.”
Therefore, the founders would’ve opposed DUI checkpoints, for they made no exceptions. “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures [read: without probable cause], shall not be violated...”, period.
Lockhart: “I don’t equate a brief stop for a DUI checkpoint and all its benefits as ‘surrendering essential Liberty’ (Benjamin Franklin).”
It’s frightening what many people take for granted.
Lockhart: “Why are you opposed to preventing even one fatal accident at the expense of this minor inconvenience?”
Surrendering our Fourth Amendment rights isn’t a minor inconvenience.
As Charles Furr wrote in his “…Checkpoints a troubling erosion of liberties, ...we appear to be moving incrementally, but inexorably, toward becoming a National Security State.” https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Lockhart: “...have you ever written a letter stating that you were wrong? I highly doubt it...”
I wrote, “Thank you, William F. Beasley, for telling me that Smedley Butler wasn’t the only two-time recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor... I stand corrected,” --Antelope Valley Press, 01.11.22. There are other examples; should I list all of them, Steve Lockhart?
Lockhart: “...your Dec. 7 letter stated ‘unconstitutional ... DUI roadblocks’, was pointed out as false, yet you never acknowledged that...” Nonsense.
On 12.22.22, I wrote, “Those courts have ruled that way. But they’re mistaken.”
I’ve known that the US and California supreme courts have (mistakenly) ruled DUI checkpoints “constitutional” since before I commented on Ingersoll v. Palmer in a letter to the Antelope Valley Press (circa 1987).
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Thoughts to ponder
J’ever wonder about “Mister Sandman?” You know -- That “bringer of dreams?” -- (at least according to The Chordettes vocal group ln the 1950s).
You know, that malicious little nocturnal dude that lurks about in the dark flinging grainy debris into your defenseless eyes?
Okay, more to the point here, j’ever wonder what that grainy stuff is? the chemical composition? Is it carbon based? Probably, since that’s what we are basically. But, in Chernobyl, is it also radioactive?
So following that logic, is it cotton-candy sweet in Disneyland? And how long, how many nights would it take to produce a peck basket full? Or a bushel? -- yikes? Okay, enough already. - as savvy old King Lear probably would have already muttered “Boy Howdy, Fats, that way madness lies.” while lamenting such callously- inflicted boredom. The above letter, a case in point.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
He rests his case
Jim Gardner’s January 26th letter is a doozy in that he states: “The opinion section has become the Brax(s) — White — Jung — Thacker playground and it’s not a nice place to be, especially if you are on the wrong side of “their” issues.” Jim also writes: “I find myself along with others who read the Valley Press looking at who wrote the letters before deciding to read some of them.”
Jim is, if you only read the names of those who wrote the letter, how do you know what Brax(s), White, Thacker, and I have written?
You state: “The opinion section should be a place to discuss issues not people’s character. I personally enjoy thoughtful and spirited differences of opinion.” It also appears that you are not a happy camper because as you put it: “Writers seem to always be published and seen to get off on bashing everyone, especially Trump”.
Jim, have you not read all the letters written by our local conservative who love Trump? Many of these letters bashed Biden, Obama, and the Clintons. I assume you are okay with these letters since you are not moaning and groaning about them.
Jim, you have written numerous letters where you have spoken negativity about liberals and made rude comments about them and their ideas.
Your statement: “It seems that a small group of writers have made the VP opinion section their own somewhat private playground.” With all the letters you have written over the years, it appears you have used the VP as your private playground.
Jim, remember that adage; “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”
As you stated in a letter addressed to Mr. White, “I rest my case”. Therefore, I now rest my case.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
