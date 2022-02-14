Three things
#1: New york City has elected a racist for mayor.
#2: Who new Whoopi Goldberg was a racist (I did).
#3: The Groundhog administration distributing crack pipes to the people that don’t have ID’s and don’t know how to use the internet.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Replant the Joshuas
In the case of all the Joshua Trees at the site of the building going up at 10th st. West and M why not offer them to local folks to have them dug up and transplanted on their property.
We did this around 20 some years ago and they have done well and are over 10 feet high now.
While it required us to pay for the work it was well worth it.
Ours came from Ave. N just West of the Freeway and was another area that was sold and would one day be built on with not much thought for the Joshua Trees.
The areas in question are allowed to give a certain amount way to be saved.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
Republicans aren’t gullible
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Fox news the only true honest news organization showed at least 10 Biden campaign clips where Biden claimed he would stop the virus, not the economy.
Not another politician, doctor, scientist would make such a claim regarding COVID. The liberals, the uneducated and the gullible bought this insane statement and voted him in office.
Biden during the campaign stated that Trump should resign because of all the COVID deaths, but in 2021 under Bidens watch more died than under Trump.
The economy in 2022 had the worst start for the stock market since 2009 bye bye 401K’s. Joe was wrong on his campaign promises. Both Biden and Harris said they would not take the vaccine if Trump ordered it, but guess what Biden did he ordered mandates. All Biden has done is preach vaccine, but when he printed over a trillion dollars after he got in office, he didn’t spend anything on test kits, updated hospitals, therapeutics, no he gave the money to the states and then said some didn’t spend it wisely.
Last year during a town hall meeting Biden was asked if first responders who don’t take the vaccine should be fired and he said yes. These are the ones who put their lives on the line when there was no vaccine, yet Biden has allowed over 2 million illegals to enter the US and travel anywhere without any vaccine requirement.
His latest is to require truckers to be vaccinated to enter the US. These drivers rarely interact publicly. One driver brings thousands of pounds of goods and you wonder why the shelves are bare.
To the gullible and uneducated, don’t listen to the liberals vote Republican.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Mondo bizarro
Some days it seems like we’re living in Bizarro World! A 26 year old male (James Tubbs) is arrested for sexual assault, changes his gender identity while in custody and ends up being sentenced to a girls juvenile detention facility?
He committed the crime of sexual assault against a 10 year old girl as a male and is still biologically a man. He should be sentenced as a man.
Every civic and judicial leader in our community should be outraged. On George Gascon’s website, he states, “As District Attorney of Los Angeles, I will use gender responsive principles along with cultural and linguistic competency to develop protocols that protect and empower survivors.”
I’m not sure what that sentence actually means, but it seems like he used every politically correct word he knows in just one sentence, while failing to act on any of the principles that those words carry.
Sean Appleton
Palmdale
Feed the birds
With the new directive from our governmental dictators concerning our food garbage needing to be separated, I have a solution involving our intelligent flying feathered friends.
Put your food waste out on plate in your yard and the black neighborhood scavenger crows will soon alight to scour the plate clean. In addition, you may be entertained by watching the pecking order crow show.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
