Prefers Neil Young
Guy Marsh, it was good the hear your take on my comments.
I agree with everything you said in your last sentence.
“Who decides this is anyone...”
I didn’t know what the offending content was to Mr. Neil Young.
I don’t listen to the pod people cast.
I know Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both had polio when they were younger, so I understand their sensitivity on vaccines.
The last time I saw/heard a guy named Joe Rogan was about 20 years ago when he was making a Playboy Playmate eat worms ground up in a sausage grinder on a show called “Fear Factor.”
And to be fair to the remainder of your sentence, “...who understands that Aaron Rodgers probably can’t spell ‘epidemiologist’.”
If Rodgers was the offending interviewee, then it’s probably because he plays a game that allows grown men to get paid ungodly sums of money to give each other permanent brain damage.
Less than a year ago it was considered “misinformation” to think that Covid was anything other than a “virus of the unvaccinated”, and once you get the vaccine, you can no longer give or get the virus.
The media aren’t saying that anymore. The powers that be keep tweaking what they said was untweakable.
If our commander in chief is to be believed, shouldn’t his “plan” have “shut down the virus” by now?
I’d still rather listen to Neil Young than Joe Rogan or any of his guests.
Neil covers both sides of the aisle in his railing.
He hacks up Bush in “Let’s impeach the President”.
He also warns us of the impending danger of AOC in “Cortez the Killer.”
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
A few things left out
Gordon V. Jefferson’s letter titled Lots of Adjustment did not explain all of the facts surrounding the manufacturing of micro-chips. Some of the facts he got right. However he failed to leave out a few items.
It has become cheaper to manufacture chips overseas because foreign governments offer more attractive financial incentives to construct semiconductor factories, like tax breaks and grants. In addition, there’s also less regulation in places like Asia.
When you look at environmental regulations all you need to do, is review the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s rule book. You can also find many of the same requirement in the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s rule book.
There is also an EPA Semiconductors Manufacturing National Emissions Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP). The NESHAP controls Hazardous Air Pollutants know as HAPs. HAPs are considered Air Toxics and include specific compound that are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects.
Pursuant to the Federal Clean Air Act these types of emission sources are required to obtain a written permit from their local air quality authority (i.e. Air Quality Management Districts).
Federal law requires Best Available Control Technology (BACT) to be installed on the equipment used to make micro-chips, etc. Further, facilities must meet the Lowest Achievable Emission Rate (LAER). LAER standards are required when a new stationary source is located in a non-attainment air-quality region.
Factories also need to use Reasonable Available Control Technology (RACT). This is a pollution control standard created by the EPA and is used to determine what air pollution control technology will be used to control a specific pollutant to a specified limit.
Blaming our manufacturing problems on unions is wrong. You need to blame the Republicans, they are the ones that wrote the Clean Air Act.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
‘1-800-sue-sueU’
I could see it years from now in a T.V commercial .....if you suffer from fatigue, sleep apnea, headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, weakness, unexplained anger, bouts of depression, germ paranoia, victim syndrome in being used and abused for political gain and or any other physical or phycological health conditions and you were a victim of former president Bidens 2022 forced mandated experimental COVID vaccine shots you may be entitled to monetary compensation.
Added monetary compensation if you were fired from your job for not abiding to the forced vaccine mandate. You are not alone don’t delay call today the law offices of attorney Make U. Rich at 1-800-sue-sueU “We will fight for you.”
Due to millions of calls and claims one must act now before the deadline and be sure you are able to provide proof of COVID vaccine shot records.
I read that 2 south American countries support Mexico’s law suit against American gun manufactures for crimes committed in Mexico by the Mexican drug cartels with smuggled arms into Mexico.
Let me see....illegally smuggled guns from America into the hands of Mexican drug cartels. I hope American families who lost family members due to the flow of illegal deadly drugs into American from Mexico sue Mexico.
I also hope the U.S states that border with Mexico sue Mexico for murdered Americans at the hands of Mexican illegals and the cost of detaining arresting and deporting all Mexican and other illegals that cross from Mexico into the U.S.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
America asked him to
Yes, Art Sorota. I meant you when I said since people like you do not like what America stands for you are un-American and should move to another country.
But I didn’t threaten you. I fought for America because America asked me to, so I know how serious that kind of thing is and never talk about it. I do’nt want to hurt America’s haters. I just want you people to leave. You hate capitalism so you should just go live in a Communisty country where you would be happier.
Did you or any of the other liberals fight for this country? I doubt it, so you have no idea what it really means to love America.
David Cooper
Lancaster
What are they thinking?
What is the fair board members thinking on moving the auction to April? The ewes are just now lambing. You could not expect we buyers to buy a lamb that would be slaughtered so young.
All of the animals except poultry are going to be butchered.
The kids would not have time to raise them properly.
As a buyer, I for one would not buy that young of a pig or lamb or goat. They would all be too young.
Also I’m not situated to care for an animal long enough for it to be ready for the butcher.
One of the main reasons I and my family attends the fair is to see the animals and attend the auction.
I love to support our youth.
A lot of the youth can’t be a part of the raising of animals in part because of small property, cost of purchasing an animal, feed, and zoning.
Please leave the Jr Livestock Auction, in association with our fair.
Judy Hutton
Palmdale
A quote about Socialism
I keep reading the letters from the resident Marxist and those that are obsessed with race, and I have to wonder where they are coming from, do they not see what is happening in those countries that are practicing what they are preaching?
And for that matter, how is that they have grown to hate their country and the way it was founded and those that were the founding fathers. I see that there are those that rail against the inequalities that they see, and yet, there are so many examples of folks that have become successful, (not necessarily economically, but personally!), and I have to wonder who are they seeing and where do they learn their pessimism?
I also ran across a recent euphemism that I think exemplifies what this country is and has been and although it is deteriorating due to those that are constantly tearing at its fabric at every opportunity, it is still the best place in the world for those seeking opportunity, at least for the moment.
Here is the quote that I saw in a message on the Internet, although there were no quotations about who said it or when, I think that it fits perfectly.
“If there was a barnyard election, the pigs would always vote for the person that feeds them and gives them treats, even though that same person is going to slaughter them someday. That same philosophy is the very definition of socialism.”
Terry Story
Palmdale
