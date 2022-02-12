Change the calendar
I write, again, about Black History Month ...
BHM was first celebrated about 1926, yet, never got “off the ground” until 1970 when it was celebrated from 1-2-70 to 2-28-70.
Later, six years later, President Ford, a Republican, declared it to be February. Why February?
To consider with birthdays of President Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass ...
How to “fix it” so BHM is more fair in number of days ...
Remember your frustration when the holidays were hi-jacked from original days to a Monday?
So you could laze away three days?
Don’t fight this idea: Make the following months 30 days each — Jan, Feb, March, April, June, Sept, Nov. All remaining months (5) stay at 31 days — on leap years have leap day be June 31st — why?
An extra day of summer isn’t bad.
Better than an extra day of winter.
Once you get used to it, you will see its great. Write our elected buffons and see if they will be fair to February and BHM.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Someone’s asleep
President Biden, the “commander in chief,” of our southern border is asleep at his job.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
How many words?
Curious. In composing a ‘letter to the editor’ the author, per the AV Press website, is limited to 250 words.
However I often see published letters that exceed that count, sometimes by up to 100 words.
These scenarios seem to often be associated with writers that are ‘regulars’ on the show. Wondering if the AVP has a program that awards extra words to ‘frequent writers’ or if there possibly is a defect in the website that is being exploited by some in which to gain a louder voice.
I hereby submit my 96 words, thank you.
Fred Laven
Lancaster
Editor’s note: Letters submitted via our website are limited to 250 words; however, the word limit is actually 300 words. Those who email them directly to editor@avpress.com are allowed to submit 300-word letters. If they’re submitted on the website, in order to reach 300 words, two forms must be submitted, separately.
It’s not too late
The most outlandish and derogatory words came out of a city council person’s mouth during their meeting in February that left many with their mouths open in dismay.
Not only did Richard Loa show the utmost disrespect for the body formed by the Council to oversee a fair and open redistricting process, he also disrespected those that adhered to the call for community participation.
I don’t know who authored map 208, but I feel sorry for them for having believed the Council would allow for a fair and open process. I guess we and the other 12 map developers fell for it too, after all, we submitted a map as well, didn’t we? Oh well, live
and learn.
In retrospect, we should have known better. You do not leave redistricting in the hands of elected officials; they will almost always develop maps that benefit themselves.
We have seen this time and time again. I guess the only reason we thought it might be different this time because the Council informed the Redistricting Commission. We actually thought we had a chance with this body.
Just like the rascals that they are, four council representatives stood true to form and performed exactly like we would expect a politician to perform. Only Council person Juan Carrillo took the high ground and went against the tide.
So, what next? Do the four council members expect support from Latinos in the future? They’ll have to change their wicked ways quickly and substantially.
There is still time to make things right. Stop fearing us and work with us, listen to us especially when we come to you to fix a social problem. You are supposed to represent us as well as members of you own tribe. It is not too late, and we hope you listen.
Marcos T. Alvarez
Palmdale
