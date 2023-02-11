Watch Fox
I hope all of you liberal writers watched the presidents state of the union speech and the Arkansas governer’s response. The president hardly mentioned the border crisis, blamed inflation on the war in Ukraine, nothing about the China balloon surveillance, etal.
I would challenge all of you liberals to stop watching CNN MSNBC etc for one week and turn to Fox News just to find out how bad this current administration really is right now.
I will look forward to your response in the forthcoming editions.
By the way, have you ever wondered how former senator and vice president ever became a multi Billionaire? Too bad they won’t follow up on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the information about “the BigGuy’s” involvement with China. Might have changed an election.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
A positive note
I have an assignment where I need to write a letter to an editor of a newspaper, magazine, or website about something that I read that interests me.
I chose the Antelope Valley Press since I grew up in the Antelope Valley, and the paper was a constant in our home for many years.
What I have found interesting ever since I was young, and what I would like to talk to you about is the positivity that the Antelope Valley Press brings along with the news.
It’s no secret that horrible things happen every day, and the world should be informed. People in a community like Antelope Valley should know about the terrible things happening in their city. BUT, what about the “Good?” The positive things people to do help others in their community.
I think that you guys do a great job at making the paper fun to read and point out a lot of positive things happening around the Antelope Valley in your Special sections where you list Hometown Heroes, Av’s best, A Place Called Home, and A.V Scrapbook.
There was also an article that I read about a female deputy named Becky Derrick who is the longest serving deputy in the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s department coming up on her 50 years of service, and she is still working.
She joined the police force when there was very little room or want for female police officers, and she overcame adversity.
I just wanted to say thank you for the positivity and shining light on good it brings hope that the world is not as horrible as most the news we see and hear makes it sound.
Especially, with the way that the world has been impacted by COVID-19 the past several years.
Candi Carrillo
Tehachapi
About to be ‘extinguished’
Rancho Sierra Golf course in Lancaster, CA is about to be extinguished by the AV Watermaster. They will be penalized extensively for pumping water out of the ground to the 9-hole golf course.
This golf course primarily serves seniors in the valley. But it also serves golf beginners, women golfers, and school tournaments. This course is vital to the community and it should not be turned back to desert. Please contact the owners for the complete story.
Wallace Buchholz
Lancaster
A meager effort
The hypocrites at the CPUC threw us all a bone today to gnaw on.
In the name of the overused fallacy that they use to subjugate us called Climate Change they are sending us a credit on our gas bill this month. This is after last month’s 400% hit for the mystery charge called Gas Commodity.
In my case the $50 credit will amount to approximately 1/13 of last month’s gross bill. I’m sure somewhere in the language for the commission’s ruling there is verbiage that penalizes high volume users with a credit that moves inversely down as their gas usage climbs higher, who incidentally only want to heat their homes.
I guess we should all be happy that the California communist party thinks so highly of us to give us such a meager Milk Bone.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
The debate continues
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has this creed for their students/cadet/officer core: “… Do not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.”
Rather powerful code of conduct. Yet, they have a commander and chief who violates every aspect of this code.
This was on full display during the State of the Union Address this February.
Biden states that he wants to work with Republicans, and then expounds that they want destroy Social Security and Medicare. Social Security was not subject to income taxation until 1983.
Democrat Joe Biden proposed abolishing Social Security while in the Senate and sponsored taxing seniors for their Social Security income they receive. And people vote for Biden and his party.
Tax corporations for a “fair share”, defining the fair share as 15% of their income regardless of expenses. So, Companies, under Biden, have a built-in expense of 15%; distributed dividends to the owners (stockholders/pension plans of seniors) who will pay more tax on that income. Biden doesn’t tell you that the increased taxation is passed on to the customers in the form of higher prices.
Biden and his socialist Democrat racketeers, hiding behind the security of their office, have become thief’s, supported by those who approve of their theft laws, simultaneously making the American citizen a subject of the government.
Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year and comes into the United States illegally through our border which Biden refuses to close. Why? President Trump closed off the illegal entry. Biden opened the border because closing it was not his idea. Or is there another sinister plan being played out?
From this observers’ point of view, Biden and his socialist democrats create problems for them to solve and look for ways to blame President Trump. And they are tolerated.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
