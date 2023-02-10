You already know
State of the Union: Anyone who has been in a grocery store lately
Already knows.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
So and why?
Why is it whenever I hear “chuckles” speak I think I’m back in my second grade class at Palmdale grade school listening to my teacher explaining why the sun comes up in the East.
Why do we need narcon in our schools? I know why doesn’t “the big guy” and his border czar “Chuckles” do what they swore on a Bible to do and enforce the law of the United States of America.
Stop the fentenal at the border instead of waiting for it to get to our schools and needing narcon? I know neither has done their job since being “elected “.
The DOJ reported in 2016 that 43% of criminals acquired their guns on the black market compared to 10% who went to a retail store. So new laws on purchasing a gun are really going to have an affect?
So the newest black market product from our friends at the democratic party is “the gas stove”. Which will be added to plastic bags, menthol tobacco products, and of course the infamous federally mandated 1.6 gallon toilet. Don’t you know these will save the world as we know it.
Why LA county board of supervisors just banned .50 caliber guns that the state banned in 2004. So we know that will work?
Tried to find last time someone was shot with a 50. Couldn’t find one in the US. Mexican cartels killed 13 police officers with some a while back .
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Thanks for the opinions
I thank Jim Gardner and Vincent White for well thought opinions, from experience.
I’ve learned about socialism, a wonderful but impossible concept which will always be doomed by internal or external forces.
I’ve had a vision of a father, at peace with dying, waiting for his soul to ascend to see God and join his many relatives, as he asked God to excuse the loud foot stomping of his atheist son making demands outside.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Fighting communism
My daughter says I’m obsessed with Guy Marsh.
But I’m not. I spent two years in Viet Nam fighting Communism.
And I have been fighting it here at home for 56 years. So when I speak against Guy Marsh’s letters I am fighting Communism.
So Im obsessed with fighting Communism. Not Marsh. But he never told me how the Star Spangled Banner is racist so I guess it is not really racist.
And the letter he wrote today said that John Manning is concern trolling. Dose any one even know what that means? He also said he has repeatedly debunked Karl Marx being a racist.
But I have never seen hin do it even once.
David Cooper
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.