Opinions should contain facts
I’m sorry but when you make the statement “Trump lies 1000 times every time he makes a speech” you lose all credibility.
I understand it’s an “opinion” but when your opinion has no basis in fact the rest of what you have to say is meaningless.
You may disagree with him on every level which is your right but there is no way you can backup this statement. You might try something like, Trump’s a big fat liar or Trump lies a lot. To put a number on it, any number you can’t quantify, is not credible and besides, nobody cares.
Perhaps the dumbest statement I’ve read in weeks was regarding the War on Poverty: “although it was doomed to fail because it ignored the cause of poverty — capitalism.”
There is no explanation as to how Capitalism, the opposite of poverty, causes poverty so don’t bother trying, I won’t read it anyway. This one did make me laugh out load. I chuckle now as I am writing this.
George Jung trying to sell the Biden economy. Much like the others you lose a great deal of credibility when you constantly refer to President Trump as Orange man or Cheddar Boy. Seems if things are so good you shouldn’t have to stoop to insults of a previous President to make your case.
All we need now is the weekly letter supporting the death of all unvaccinated children and the joy in watching their parents suffer the anguish of a dead child because their parents had the audacity to choose not to get them vaccinated.
This is what we have with the progressive left.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Good point
In all sincerity, Mr. Brooker, I want to thank you for your, albeit, rather negative, response, AVP 2-5-22, to my Jeopardy letter.
Why? Because it was a welcome refutation of my dismal theory that all my attempts at communication are sent, whanging and clanging, out beyond the orbit of Jupiter and on out to the edge of our reality — if such a barrier actually exists — desperately looking for a place to finally wither on its vine — the vine, of course, being this “sorry scheme of things, entire ...: as Mr. O. Khayyam once opined.
Dreck, as you probably know, was not an affront and the Good Old Navy is probably kindergarten sandbox time in comparison. But, you were right: “May we all enjoy our lives as best we can and however we like.” Good point. Well said. Well taken.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
It’s called a recall
Safety. Criminals are permitted to steal, assault, trespass, threaten, etc. without suffering any consequences. How did this happen? How did we allow a District Attorney get elected that threw our safety in the trash? And how did so many major cities elect similar DAs that had little regard for their citizens?
We have to consider this could be a conspiracy to rob us of our safety. Fortunately, we have a peaceful way to correct our mistake. It’s call “recall”. Let’s sign the recall petition and correct our mistake.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Greedy gas stations
Competitive between gas stations has always existed. Chevron promotes an image of high quality gasoline, while Arco boasts of top tier gas at about .20 cents less per gallon, or about $3 a tank.
Two these stations are across from each other at Avenue I and 20th Street West. So it irritates me that the Arco has recently raised its prices to whatever Chevron is charging. Sort of defeating the Arco image of saving us money.
And by I don’t see any other Arco doing that.
Greed.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
What will determine the winners?
On February 4. 2022, The Republican National Committee declared that the violence of January 6, 2021, was “legitimate political discourse”.
Their god, Donald Trump, has pledged to pardon the cop killers, looters, and rioters who defiled our Capitol and erected a gallows to hang the vice-president of the United States.
Donald Trump will not only pardon the insurrectionists of January 6, but has called upon his army to hold “the biggest protest we’ve ever had,” in New York, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., or wherever he is under investigation. Violence is the answer.
Make no mistake, the official position of the Republican Party is that bullets, not ballots, will determine the winners of elections in America. May God help us all.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
