More on Cuba
John Manning: “Proper and needed DUI [roadblocks] are declared constitutional by the US and California supreme courts.”
By that reasoning, Manning likely supports “constitutionally” chipping away the Second Amendment to alleviate gun violence.
John Manning: “[Marsh] likes to comment on Cuban government reports of its healthcare system. Why he blindly believes is his business, but such announcements may have no more veracity than the early reports from China about how well they had controlled Covid outbreaks, which are now out of control.”
I’ve never commented on Cuban government reports.
Much of the information I convey concerning Cuba’s healthcare system is gleaned from the CIA’s World Factbook and the peer-reviewed American Journal of Public Health.
For example, the CIA’s World Factbook shows that Cuba surpasses the US regarding infant mortality, health expenditures, hospital bed density, physician density, life expectancy, etc.
And China’s current COVID-19 surge is due to China’s well-documented success against the virus during the early stage of the pandemic. Dr. Manning needs a basic understanding of epidemiology.
Manning: “The average Cuban state salary today is 5,000 pesos/ month (about $29), while over the past twelve months, 200,000 Cubans, about 2% of the population, have been stopped trying to enter the US.
Manning continues to ignore the war-by-other-means known as the US embargo against Cuba because he knows it’s the primary reason for Cuba’s distress.
Manning: “Karl Marx was a despicable, racist human being...”
Not only have I repeatedly debunked that disinformation, but Manning’s use of presentism is nothing more than concern trolling.
And if John Manning is concerned with racists and racism, why have (none) of his hundreds of letters addressed police shootings of unarmed black people, mass incarceration, educational racism, environmental racism, (medical) racism, or any other issue negatively affecting people of color? Because he doesn’t care.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Writing style
I noticed a recurring theme among conservative writers such as Mr. Gardner and Dr. Manning complaining about the letters written.
Mr. Gardner writes that Mr. Jung, Mr. Brax and I “…bash those who do not agree with them, and they rarely touch the most important issues that affect us all… I think that we all need to be able to disagree without name calling and character assassination.”
Dr Manning writes: “The decline in the quality and decency of the local letters section of the AV Press is completely evident and unfortunate. It similarly has been noted by others.”
This is a first in 30 years of writing with conservative writers complaining about the quality of the letters written. I remember when many of my letters were not printed at all back then.
Both Gardner and Manning were silent when Garcia wrote in a 4 Aug 2020 editorial: “What we don’t enjoy, however, is when we get letters that cross the line. Such was the case last week. One person wrote in to lodge a complaint, but in doing so, he also felt the need to cuss us out and call us names. When we responded to him and said we didn’t appreciate the contents of the letter to the editor, he got nastier and began to use racial slurs… No one should ever be subjected to that sort of abuse.”
I believe a conservative writes letters like that. In order for Mr. Jung, Brax, and me to write letters, we must adhere to the conservatives’ style of writing. Isn’t it amazing that conservatives never blame their own party?
Now I see why Gardner does not respond to my letters. He does not read them. I might incorporate Mr./Ms. Brax’s writing style by ignoring letters written by conservatives.
Vincent White
Lancaster
