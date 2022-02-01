Never needed a maid
Three cheers for Bill Warford and his column that correctly marginalized Neil Young’s Spotify ultimatum.
I would have had more respect if Neil Young pulled his music voluntarily for bad quality downloads.
Compressed and homogenized, what most people download from these platforms is often not the same fidelity as an old school vinyl or compact disc.
I read Neil Young’s excellent book on his life, “Waging Heavy Peace”, and in it he complains about this very subject.
So why he has to choose political sides on “misinformation” is beyond me.
As Bill Warford also pointed out, it’s hard to discern what is “misinformation”. Who decides?
Is it misinformation, or disinformation? Is it flammable, or inflammable?
Is it concerning, or disconcerting? Is it impressive, or oppressive?
Is it critical, or hypocritical? In Neil Young’s case here, it is most certainly hypocritical.
Neil Young helped rescue the Lionel Train company from certain bankruptcy, but he had to go to China to do it.
Child labor cranking out those trains that American kids enjoy under the Christmas tree.
Neil Young warns us about the dangers of hard drug use in “The needle and the damage done”, but the entire segment of his performance at The Band’s final concert, “The Last Waltz”, captured in 1976 by Martin Scorsese, wound up on the cutting room floor because he had obvious rings of cocaine residue around his nostrils.
Neil Young is going to die soon, and he is a genius, so I forgive him. It’s a miracle he didn’t die years ago.
I don’t agree with everything he writes, but I respect his right to say it.
For instance, I don’t think every man needs a maid.
I never needed one.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
They were here first
Now that the politically correct Bidet administration is selecting the next Supreme Court Justice by ethnicity-race and gender, why not an indigenous native American, they were here first!
To my knowledge, the SCOTUS has never had one or an Asian?
Don Dyas
Rosamond
It’s insulting
It is insulting, to say that political parties have “control” of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Biden versus Trump
I am a Republican, and tired of being called a racist every time I disagree with a Democrat. I am a Trump supporter not a Trump lover. What he did for my country is what I liked.
Biden has destroyed everything in one year that Trump accomplished in his 4. Biden and the Democrat party are and has always been a very racist political party.
They are calling the voter laws of some states racist because they are trying to prevent cheating.
They are not trying to keep any legal voters from voting.
Biden’s home state has the most restrictive voting laws in the US. Biden is the most racist person since Byrd died. He was tutored by Byrd a ranking KluKluxKlan member. Biden’s comment was if they segregate the schools it will turn them into cesspools, and I won’t be sending my kids there. Racist? No, not by the liberal press core. MLK was a great man with a great vision and I bet it was not a Republican that shot him.
How fair can the investigation of the Jan 6 riot be, with every member choosen by Polise being one’s that voted to impeach Trump? She doesn’t want to answer the question, why she refused to accept the national gaurd that Trump offered and the head of the capital police asked for.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
