Presidential criticism
So ... now the president is blaming every failed attempt by his administration to “improve” America, on the pandemic, that he boldly said was over, defeated, etc.
Prior to this day, he blamed every GOP lawmaker, who, outnumbered in th house, and, thanks to fools such as Cheney, outnumbered in the Senate, somehow stopped “every idea” and “held up his BBB” crappy bill, that keeps people out of work and dependent upon big government to live.
Prior to that, he blamed Trump for his policies that Biden tried to destroy on day one of America held hostage, yes an old slogan put forth by Rush Limbaugh during the Clinton years (I think).
Biden is not who, even idiots would not wants, says he is: Mid-center. No, he is far left, and suddenly, no longer a screaming homo-pick any other cause phobic. Byrd must be so angry, roasting where he is and Biden is not the tearful America loving patriot he says he is. No quite the opposite is true. If he was a patriot, the terrorists would still be scared of Americanized, not emboldened and all Americans and “vetted” Afghans who helped us, would be home safely, along with all equipment that he (Biden) gave to those haters.
So ... America watches this doddering old man trying to string ten words in a row, correctly, whenever he opens his mouth, but sadly, he quickly goes off tangent, and the country suffers another embarrassment.
Don’t even think that the VP will step up and lead. She is not capable of doing anything but defend looters, rioters, arsonists, killers of cops, hoaxers, and bad mouth any citizen who dares to go against terror groups, like BLM, Antifa, etc., to her unending shame.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Not fair
Why is it that illegal immigrants who broke out immigration laws the minute they set one foot on US soil get food stamps, loans to purchase home, rent loans, free health care, $450,000 if seperated from their children, Social Security cards with any proof of citizenship and on and on.
I, my daughter, my grandchildren and great grandchildren are not entitled to these benifits. We are all American citizen who have never broke any laws.
But we will be obligate to pay for all these things for years and years to come.
Is this fair?
Jenny Fandrick
Pearblossom
Fix the problem
The firework users have started up again in earnest. Not just the random, occasional, isolated blasts that normally happen anyway, but frequent, daily, evening, late night, early morning, you name it.
It’s early December. Can somebody tell me what is going on? Seriously. That’s not rhetorical. Could somebody please explain to me what is happening? Is the summer season not enough anymore?
Was there a vote on this? Is there a secret council of illegal firework users that meet underground?
Y’know, sometimes, I honestly wish that an asteroid or an earthquake or something would just destroy and bury this miserable city and everyone in it. Sorry, but that’s how I feel sometimes.
After all, I’ve been crippled by anxiety and sleep deprivation for years. This used to be a decent place to live, but now it’s just a miserable hole. I’d leave it if I could, but that’s not an option for me, and there’s no guarantee that anywhere else would be any better.
But there’s also no reason why this couldn’t be a nice place to live once again, if only the city would finally do something meaningful about this problem.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Park elsewhere, please
Inconsiderate drivers. To the teachers and staff of the Lake Los Angeles elementary school.
Please do not park your cars on the pedestrian and bike path in front of the school. Thank You.
Gregory Allossery
Palmdale
Shout out to Pruthi and Gadallah
A big shout out of thanks to Dr.’s Pruthi and Gadallah for working us into their full schedules!
Dr. Gadallah paved the way for a rapid and smooth entry into the AV Hospital emergency room. I was in a world of hurt but quickly on the mend now. Also a huge vote of confidence and thanks to Dr. Stock and others in the ER!
The nurses, technicians and doctors that work 12 hour shifts and care for hurting patients deserve medals! We can all be thankful for health care in the US and here in the AV Hospital!
Jerry Markin
Quartz Hill
