Is there a creator?
Someone asked me recently, “If religion acts like opium, what’s wrong with that?”
The capacity of religion to act as opium (a pain reliever) is well-established. Psalm 23: “the lord is my shepherd...” and Matthew 11: “Come to me all who are heavy-laden....” can have no other interpretation.
However, I don’t think its function as a pain-reliever is what makes religion harmful. I say this because good and secular psychological advice is also a pain reliever; for example, the advice not to spend time worrying. After all, if you can change a situation, then the worry is unnecessary, and if you cannot change a problem, then the anxiety doesn’t help.
What makes religion dangerous is that it teaches people, especially people in their impressionable childhoods, to accept logically invalid reasons for making valid propositions.
The common reasons that people cite for believing in religion take such forms as: If an ancient book contains a proposition, then it must be true; If we learned a proposal from our parents, then it must be true; If a proposition is pleasant-sounding, then it must be true; If you are threatened with punishment in the afterlife for denying a proposition, then it must be true.
Too, religion commits every one of the fallacies listed in textbooks concerning logic. Even the “philosophical” argument for God’s existence — that the universe must have come from a creator — is a fallacy. It is a fallacy because, even if it were demonstrably true, it would establish nothing other than the existence of some kind of creative agency that has no other known properties.
Nothing would be shown about the long list of properties arbitrarily ascribed to that creator, such as dictating moral rules to prophets or answering prayers.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Who needs LA County?
Well done Rex. I am very glad to see the city of Lancaster in seeking more independence from Los Angeles County. We should not be lumped in with the City Los Angeles when it comes to health mandates or for that matter policing.
Speaking of independence, is it not about time to think about maybe teaming up with Palmdale and form our own police department one that would be responsive to the needs and to the people of the Antelope Valley. A local PD could provide a level of service, real community policing. The LASD is too insulated in the bureaucracy to be responsive of citizens here in the AV. Now don’t get me wrong, I have the utmost respect for the individual who hangs a badge on their shirt and does their best to preserve order especially these days, but as an institution the LASD does not respond to local needs.
The Sheriff must play to the Board of Supervisors to get his budget and as the majority of supervisors are Liberals and the Sheriff is a Liberal the politics must be appeased and the people come in second.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
A few theories
I hope this letter does not sound hateful uncaring or disrespectful. Nature has a way of controlling population through starvation drought and yes decease we see in the animal world. This covid 19 virus seems to be produced and released on the world by man the Chinese Communist Party. More like an act of war on the world without the declaration of war, the CCP wants to take over the world.
I’m sure the CCP is having a blast over the deaths of over 250,000 American deaths and counting plus the destruction of our economy and election flaws. I could see it now soon the Biden administration will be kissing up to China while China builds up its military and economy which will soon further threaten world peace.
Ever notice why haven’t we heard any news from China regarding their daily deaths or reports of any new infections, could it be they already had a vaccine? Will economic shut downs be the new radical lefts way to fight and combat future viruses in America? After all nothing beats the spreading of fear without hope.
Meanwhile is Biden playing right into the hands of the CCP by systematically finishing off our once strong economy by stating he wants a new 100 day lock down which will result in finishing off our economy and help push the radical lefts new deal under the reset button.
That so called new deal/reset if implemented will turn America upside down we the people will lose our economy, rights and God given freedoms.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Brother’s view
As I turned to read Fridays Op-Ed’s I immediately noticed Maureen Dowd’s column and thought Good Lord, what will this woman have to write about in a couple months? Between her and Paul Krugman they’re very existence depends upon one-upping each other on Trump-bashing. Although, Maureen can deliver it with a bit of amusing sarcastic hatred.
So when I read the bi-line to her article I had to first Google the word “threnody” to see what the hell the article would be about. However, I was pleasantly surprised to read a very eloquently worded synopsis by her brother of how I viewed the Trump presidency. I don’t think Maureen herself could dispute what her brother offered in his opinion. I’ll bet that there would be some lively debate over turkey dinner between her and her brother.
It will be interesting to envision future articles from all the Lib communists, I mean columnists when and if Trump along with Elvis leaves the building...
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
