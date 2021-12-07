Taking responsibility
Does it really matter if Alec Baldwin “didn’t pull the trigger?”
He still was the film’s producer, who is primarily responsible for safety on the set.
He still was the one holding the gun and pointing it at his director of photography when it discharged, so he still is the one who killed her. No NRA training needed here.
I recall Baldwin mocking former Vice President Dick Cheney for accidentally shooting his friend in the face on a bird hunt.
According to the Network media, a white kid shooting three other white kids in self-defense somehow — a white supremacist.
While at the same time, a racist black guy who posted numerous anti-white messages on his social media before intentionally running over and killing five people and injuring multiple more at a Christmas parade, including women and children, didn’t really kill those people. The SUV did.
I guess those privileged white people should have seen this proud patriot coming.
It’s already gone from nightly mainstream news coverage. Don’t talk about it anymore. It doesn’t fit their narrative.
I’m sure many people will be doing their own shopping/looting this Christmas season. So many gifts valued at $899.99
Are you enjoying $5 per gallon gas? If not, don’t fret, it will be $6 per gallon very soon.
I’m still waiting for a tax on my bike rides, per mile.
They have to pay for those bike lanes somehow.
After all, it’s not about bikes, it’s about slowing down traffic.
I did enjoy my trip around the Jesus H. Christ roundabout in Lancaster the other day.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
It’s ‘revolting’
Jack O’Connor: “Guy Marsh: in your haste to make me look foolish, you overlooked the [COVID-19 vaccines] facts. The only thing you got right was the ‘vaccines aren’t 100% effective.’ ”
However, O’Connor failed to address (anything) I wrote concerning the vaccines and his opposition to them. It’s an avoidance to debate based on his position.
O’Connor: “[T]he ‘vaccine,’ is at best 45% effective after six months...”
According to Kaiser Permanente, Moderna’s vaccine’s “[e]ffectiveness was 87% against infection, 96% against hospitalization, and 98% against death” five months on. https://pview-about.kaiserpermanente.org
O’Connor: “I’ll take my chances at surviving a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate rather than risk the horrific side effects of a bioweapon disguised as a vaccine.”
The current COVID-19 survival rate is 98.54%. But even that figure isn’t as optimistic as it appears because it suggests the possibility of roughly 3.3 million deaths. And unless O’Connor finally provides a (credible) source for his “bioweapon disguised as a vaccine,” we’ll assume he gleaned it from one QAnon-like conspiratorial website or another.
O’Connor: “I don’t wear a mask, haven’t been vaccinated, haven’t gotten sick! So, explain how we unvaccinated and unmasked have managed to stay alive, let alone how we can infect others.”
As O’Connor acknowledged above, unvaccinated people can infect vaccinated people because, like all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective.
Too, and although this is pathetically academic, it is, of course, entirely possible to remain healthy despite not wearing a mask or being vaccinated.
However, healthy-looking people can still be infected and still spread COVID-19, just like most other viruses.
Finally, it’s incredible, though not surprising, that amid a global pandemic, reactionaries are so self-centered that they feel that nothing should be expected of them relative to their behavior. It is revolting.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Worth remembering
We live in an age of an abundance of propaganda that is not concerned with unbiased truth. The ultimate goal, of the radical liberal/progressive ideology prominent today is the end of capitalism and what they call “white supremacy”.
If the truth stands in the path of that goal then it must be redefined. That is what is being done nowadays.
The radical left now threatening to consume the modern day Democrat party has a patronizing derision of traditional religious values and disparages the nuclear family.
Men and women as separate sexes is relative, they can be interchangeable. Abortion at any time is defined as choice and woman’s health rather than that in reality it is the destruction of a life.
Kyle Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist while destructive rioters are “mostly peaceful” and the deliberate killing of people in a Christmas parade is virtually ignored.
Donald Trump is an existential threat while China is only an international challenge. Rogue cops are more of a threat to African American lives than inner city street gangs.
The great lie being perpetrated today is that the radical left and similar groups are only seeking needed changes in social justice.
The real goal is power and according to their own words is the end of capitalism with the imposition of the Marxism myth, despite its inconvenient history.
The current code of American thought seems to be “I gotta be me and everybody has to put up with it”.
Therefore, for example, your personal thoughts alone determine your gender, your physical body is incorrect, society must adjust to accommodate you.
It has been said by others that you cannot promote the brotherhood of man by encouraging class and racial hatred of any race.
That is an unbiased truth worth remembering.
John Manning
Palmdale
