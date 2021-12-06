Stay safe
To our brave deputies also firemen; I wish you a safe and bountiful Thanksgiving. Please do stay well and safe.
The “proud” nephew of LACO sheriff Eugene Warren Biscailuz.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Editor’s note: This letter was received on Dec. 3
Not championship material
There seems to be a lot of hoopla surrounding Quartz Hill HS winning in a CIF Championship this past weekend.
Though they cannot control the CIF decisions regarding playoff structure, there seems to be some very serious problems with the method the CIF employs.
To start you had the 16th seeded Highland Bulldogs defeating the #1 seeded Muir Mustangs 40-7. A 33 point margin of victory for the #16 seed over the #1 seed? Then you had Quartz Hill as the #11 seed. I see some obvious problems with the seeding process used by the CIF.
As for QH, they have an enrollment of 3,063 students. Their opponents: Lakeside 1,907, Pasadena Poly 858, Woodbridge 2,447 and Compton 1,783. A large discrepancy in most cases.
Now they are facing Palo Verde in the “State Regional” game. Palo Verde has an enrollment of 860!
In addition to these student enrollment issues they were beaten 56-0 by a 3-7 Oxnard team, 39-3 by Highland and 63-20 by Palmdale.
They also lost to the traditionally bad Lancaster team 63-62. Is this a team that should be a CIF Champion? In the past the Golden League went into the playoffs in the same division, not in the broken system the CIF currently uses.
It just seems sad that a team that is grossly inferior to other teams in their league ended up as CIF Champions. This is an unfortunate situation that the CIF clearly needs to address.
Allen Collins
Palmdale
