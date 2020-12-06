Role models
So, a “contingent” of famous (?) Black ball players traveled to Italy to meet with the Pope. The Pope spoke well of them and their cause.
What, just exactly, did anyone expect the Pope to do? Tell them to grow up? Life is hard? Pull your heads out? You are part of the problem?
No, he did what a non-American can do — the only thing he could do — encourage them, tell them that he supports their agenda, etc. Since the Pope cannot vote in America’s elections, (unless he is a Socialcrat), there was several hundred thousand dollars and a few days, wasted by these tall folk. Oh, and since every whiny athlete is money centered, most likely a shoe company paid for it all and likely, a “gift” to the Pope.
If these and other Black players really want to be a force of change, then stop the stupidity of thinking just because it’s you mouthing an opinion, that folk will do as you say. No, no they don’t. No they don’t. You travel the world, first class — the folk you claim to speak to don’t. Most have not been out of state, let alone the country.
You go home to your estate with servants, chef, trainers, home boys, cars, jewels, pools, etc. They go home to a fatherless (most young Black men), poorly lit, poorly warmed “place.”
You eat the finest foods, they eat what they can get. You have shoe companies give you all the shoes one man could have, they wear hand-me-downs and when they have worked long and hard, they pay double what your shoes are worth. Get it yet?
You prosper, they suffer. Help? You really want to help? Start by being a role model not a thug. Encourage stay in school programs.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Distributing the vaccine
With the Covid-19 vaccine about to come out, bureaucrats are deciding who should first get the vaccine.
I strongly suggest hospital workers, first responders, then teachers, then others. For the past 6 months, anyone with school age children knows first hand the terrific and highly important role teachers play in our society.
My wife and I, both seniors, love our 3 teenage grandchildren, but teaching was not our calling. I enlisted in the Air Force, serving for 24 years including tours in Viet Nam and Germany, while my wife pursued a nursing career that spanned over 40 years. We are poor replacements for professional instructors. Teachers now have a new place in my heart. Distance learning is a poor replacement for in-class instruction.
My grandchildren also need peer socialization and structure. So I appeal to our state leaders to give our teachers priority when issuing this vaccine and let’s put our children and teachers back in classrooms
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Tell them it’s not true
It may sound insensitive to quote facts and figures, but they help put things into perspective. Most of our public servants have decided that loss of businesses and education, the decimation of whole industries and increased anxiety and depression for over 300 million (including children, veterans and the elderly) are acceptable solutions to the covid problem. They have ordered us to comply using classic abusive behavior — dominance, manipulation, threats, and actions that don’t match their words. How insensitive is that?
13 million positive covid tests have been reported in the US (CDC categorizes 6.3 million of those as “confirmed”). Experts estimate that 11 million of those people have mild or no symptoms. By comparison, 30 million have flu symptoms each year, with a vaccine available.
260,000 covid deaths have been reported by the CDC (150,000 of those are in the “confirmed” column). By comparison, 170,000 die every year from accidents and injuries. The CDC is reporting slightly more total deaths this year than the normal 3 million — about 100,000 more, mostly due to Heart Disease and Alzheimer’s. 40,000 die from influenza each Oct-Apr.
There are over 35 million hospital stays recorded in the US each year, about 120,000 per day this time of year. The CDC shows 100,000 currently “hospitalized with covid.” Are they all there just because of covid, or are they there for other reasons and maybe have covid? Even if we suddenly have twice as many people in the hospital as we usually do (?), we have 900,000 staffed hospital beds in 6,000 hospitals in the US.
Covid is not the apocalyptic disease that our public servants want us to believe it is (for whatever reason). If you agree, let your public servants know.
Judy Kiesel
Lancaster
Water and power
Power outages and water: I still can’t believe people are not contacting our elected officials about getting power turned off during strong winds. Where are the protesters on that issue?
I’m lucky my power has stayed on. Kudos to the vaccine planners for installing back-up generators before the Covid vaccine arrives. On the topic of water for CA: Once they can find money (no new tax please), maybe they can install a water pipeline from the Mississippi river to the Colorado river. They use pipelines with oil.
At least if a water pipeline bursts, it shouldn’t contaminate the ground. Of course, the water pipeline would have to be filtered along the way. It would even create jobs and makes more sense than the train to nowhere. This water pipeline might even solve S. California’s water issues.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
A challenge
I challenge each of you in the AV and the surrounding areas to pick a restaurant, not fast food or alternate restaurants, as you order take-out, at least once a week.
Tight budgets or large families, once a month.
Action required, til we are normal again. Rest. mgr. I choose for my Thanksgiving dinner stated, “If all will, what a great help it will be for business and keeping many still working.”
So simple, so little, yet such a boost for business, til we’re normal again. But do it now, once a week or once a month, faithfully.
Jan Cawthorne
Palmdale
Remind you of anyone?
It’s early December, one month after our recent national election and the narcissist in the White House still refuses to concede.
I am not shocked by this because with Trump, it has always been about him first and the country’s welfare second.
In civics class, we were taught that our democratic system is based on a government of laws and not men, but in Trump’s world, Trump having authoritarian tendencies, puts his “cult of personality” first, which was typical of authoritarian or totalitarian systems of the past. It’s alien to our democratic traditions.
Like Joseph Stalin, Trump labels the mainstream media as “enemies of the people” and even GOP leaders who dare to cross him, like Mussolini, he struts himself on a balcony and whips his supporters into a frenzy.
However, on November 3, something amazing happened. 80 million plus voters voted to strengthen our democracy, restore normalcy and reject cults of personality, Trump’s “Kool-Aid” drinkers not withstanding.
In the past, losing candidates have always graciously conceded, including “tricky Dick” in 1960, despite some questions about the vote in Illinois. Nixon refused to contest the election, saying it would divide the country. Richard Nixon had class. Trump has no class.
If anyone had a “beef” with the election results, it should have been Hillary in 2016 where she won the popular vote, but lost th electoral vote in key states by much slimmer margins than Trump did this year. But Hillary conceded the next day. She had class.
Trump, even now, is trying to coerce GOP legislators to send pro-Trump electors in states that Biden won.
Overall, Trump, like most authoritarians, is delusional and can’t accept the clear fact that he has ended up being a loser, fired by the electorate with the distinction of losing the popular vote, twice!
Wayne Madura
Lancaster
Laugh it off
The dark side of being too funny is you are often a distracted person with antisocial and compulsive behavior.
Being too funny is not as useful as being someone who can laugh it off.
Laughter is the language of the soul, and humans are the only creatures endowed by God, with the power to laugh it off.
So use God’s gift of laughter to laugh off Trump’s no climate change, no global warming and no COVID-19.
Sometimes all you can do is laugh it off.
Benjamin Hawkins
Lancaster
Tipping point
Two articles in the 11-25-20 paper made me go over the tipping point.
“Texts: Census manager promoted false data” and “California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson and other killers.”
So now the accuracy of the census is brought into question and $140,000,000 in payments have been made to prisoners.
Did we have the same caliber of personnel running our recent election?
Is there anything being performed properly? Makes one want to give up and resign from this society and its governance.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
