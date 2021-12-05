We want to know
I wonder how many AV schools have gone solar via (a) solar roofs, (b) solar parking lot shades, and (c) solar standalone installations?
There’s plenty of solar-school news on the web. AV Union High has apparently got the largest solar school installation in the US (California allows school power-purchase agreements where schools pay not for the installation but for the power it produces).
The City of Lancaster seeks solar leadership and has partnered with the Lancaster Schools District.
And California seems to be one of half-a-dozen states with more than 20,000 kw solar-school generating capacity (https://generation180.org/brighter-future-2020/).
Indeed, California seems to be at “the top of the class” of the top 10 states with solar schools, with 616,058 kw solar capacity, two million plus students attending a solar school, 2430 schools solar (source: same).
And US schools are said to be 5.5% solarized, with a recent doubling time of 5 years, which could see nearly 90% of schools solarized in 20 years.
But can we do better, faster, sooner?
And where stands the AV in the California solar sweepstakes? Youth wants to know! (Me too!)
David Wilkinson
Palmdale
In it together
Kudos to J. J. Murphy for bringing on Ronda Perez as assistant City Manager! Looks like you got a fireball for an assistant (Tuesday’s paper)!
I don’t understand Lancaster giving her up but their loss Palmdale’s gain. Maybe this will help remove the cactus curtain, cause aren’t we all in this together for the betterment of both cities residents?
Addie Hughes
Quartz Hill
