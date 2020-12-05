In case you were wondering
If you are one of those folks who can’t figure out why our defeated president cannot stop acting like a clown, refusing to admit he lost the election despite getting beat by over 6 million votes, and labeling an extremely well run, secure election as being a fraud and corrupt despite there being no evidence or facts to back up his nonsense, well here are a few possibilities:
1. He doesn’t want his delusional base to forget about him for the next four years, as he wanders around trying to figure out what to do.
2. As someone said, he is a man who cannot say he is sorry or that he lost.
3. He has to determine a way to get his dwindling supporters to continue to send him money because he is in debt up to his orange hair.
4. He must find a way to remain being the center of attention, no matter how foolish he looks.
5. He is a pathetic, immature, narcissistic, incompetent, inept human being.
6. If he ceases undermining democracy then it might just flourish and Putin won’t be happy.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Waiting for an answer
I see a deepening destructive dynamic consuming the Republican party. Instead of facts and information determining actions and policies, they are single-mindedly intent on confirming the president’s increasingly unhinged allegations and baseless theories.
Trump tweets an incredulous accusation and his lackeys in Congress clamber to find evidence that it’s true. Usually, the result is a deepening of the mire, like charging that the proof is masterfully concealed by the illusive “deep state.”
The wilder the president’s accusations, the more frantically they scurry to shore up the nonsense. Trump’s legal team’s forty-plus lawsuits alleging rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election have been dismissed summarily by judges, many of whom were Trump-appointed.
As a retired teacher, I can do the math. Zero for forty is pathetic. The stuff of losers. When asked about this, Trump’s response was, “We’re trying to put the evidence in and the judges won’t allow us to do it.” Transcripts of these proceedings do not support his barmy claim. Then Trump doubled down on hare-brained claims, announcing, “This is total fraud, and how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know maybe they’re involved.”
Immediately, members of Congress loyal to Trump busied themselves trying to reverse engineer some “facts” to make the president’s lunacy seem reasonable. Such dysfunction is not sustainable. No institution can function under such a model. The Republican Party has some arduous self-analysis to undergo. Continue to follow Donald Trump’s erratic, conspiracy theory-based lead, or return to a credible, conservative party? A beleaguered nation awaits an answer.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Come again?
I will try to follow the rules. I will be civil. I will not call anyone names. I will not rant. I will constrain myself to less than 300 words.
That said, this subscriber has a tidbit of advice for the AVP editor.
Do not, I repeat (emphatically) do not continue to mess around with William P. Warford.
Bill is the second greatest print journalist I have known in my life. His columns are one of the very few redeeming qualities left of what previously was the great suburban newspaper.
Don’t mess with Bill.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Editor’s note: Should you have a concern that you would like to discuss, I may be reached at 661-441-6021.
Ringside seat
A while back, Trump walked out of a meeting he had with the Chinese. As a result, China kicked out all reporters from China.
In the meantime, in May 10, 1212, China claim almost the entire 513 million sq. km of the Philippines Island, so China came up with COVID-19 to get control of the Philippines Island, but the COVID-19 got out of control.
Now the entire world is suffering. China’s stock is doing well. Is China going to help all the countries that COVID-19 contaminated? Are all contaminated countries on the USA side, if there is a war?
If so, we all will have a ringside seat.
Fred Flores
Lancaster
