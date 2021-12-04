Social Security insecurity
Adding to Skip Thacker’s comment on Social Security, Valley Press Thursday, November 25, 2021.
AARP bulletin Nov. 2021 new trustee report that Social Security benefits could run out of money by 2033.
In 1954 the news reported that in a few years there will be no Social Security money and around the same time politicians were trying to put there hands on our Social Security fund.
Fred Flores
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.