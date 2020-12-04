Nowhere for racers to go
I see in the paper that they are setting up street racing task force. Seems like the 60s all over again. Back then the city fathers and the police were trying to get the kids off the streets. Some firemen got together and built Palmdale international raceway. Seems the city fathers could have seen what was going to happen when LACR closed down.
To replace the raceway will cost millions of dollars. Seems the police and the city fathers could have found some rock and sand cheaper to trade for said raceway that would be cheaper than letting them plow it under.
But you know there isn’t any more sand in Littlerock. What is going to happen with these street racers? There isn’t any more abandoned runways left in the Antelope Valley to convert to a raceway.
As a ex NHRA official many many years ago I hate to see all the kids getting injured or dying on the street.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Inquiring minds
As I drove past the fire station on 25th Street West and Avenue K-8 this morning (December 1), I wondered why an “official” ballot drop box was still standing there. It made me wonder how many other “official” ballot drop boxes are still standing in the Antelope Valley. The most important question would be: Do any of them still contain ballots?
Horst Wetjen
Lancaster
Perspective
Have you ever wondered about perspective?
Life is tough.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the U.N. estimates that as many as 25,000 people die every day as a result of hunger. That is roughly 9.1 million people who die of starvation each year.
Nearly half the world — over three billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day. According to UNICEF, 26,500-30,000 children die each day due to poverty — that’s 18 children dying every minute, a child every three seconds. That is 10,800,000 children die annually due to poverty.
The experts you rely on don’t have information about the outcome of every infection. However, their estimates predict that the overall worldwide COVID-19 recovery rate is between 97% and 99.75%. Just following the science.
And a country is shut down. Can you imagine the perspective.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Google it
Mr. Heard wrote about Barack Obama’s book (“Promised Land”) saying that he wouldn’t waste his money and mentioned his reasons ranging from Obama’s “…worst economic recovery in U.S. history… trillions of dollars added to the U.S. debt… …death of Americans at the Benghazi consulate…”
Heard inserts his opinions instead of fact. Upon becoming president, Obama was left with a recession and two wars by Bush. Heard writes nothing about the debt left by Bush ($1.4 trillion). In Trump’s first year in office, the deficit went from $666 billion in 2017 to $984 billion in 2018. Upon leaving office, Obama had a deficit of $585 billion. “Trump’s Deficits Are Racing Past Obama’s,” Forbes, 1 Feb 2020. A subcommittee of Republicans cleared the Obama Administration of Benghazi. “Final Benghazi Report: No ‘Smoking Gun’…” apnews.com June 2016. Additionally, Republican Congressman McConnell obstructed Obama at every turn because he wanted a one-term president.
Prior to Obama’s book, his previous books were bestsellers: “Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance” (1995); “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream” (2006); and a children’s book entitled, “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters” (2010)
According to “U.S. Today,” Obama’s new book sold $1.7 million copies, making it the highest ever for a nonfiction book. Booksellers are happy because book sales have declined during the pandemic. 2.5 million books will be available in 19 languages. Demand among Americans is so high that Random House printed 1.5 million copies in Germany to bring them on cargo ships to U.S. “Readers Have Been Eagerly Waiting for Barack Obama’s New Memoir…”. NY Times Nov 15, 2020
In the Internet age, why didn’t Heard research before writing? You think that Obama is concerned about Mr. Heard not buying his book?
Vincent White
Lancaster
