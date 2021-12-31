Prove him wrong
Thank You David Cooper for your comments on Guy Marsh’s “opinion on the Young Marines”.
Marsh’s “opinions” are Just that “opinions” nothing to back them up. ie: In a recent “opinion” Marsh stated the a Marine Corps General by the name of Smedley D Butler was the only Marine to ‘ever to ever be awarded two (2) Medals of Honor. Marsh is dead wrong!
Gen Butler was awarded his 1st Medal of Honor for his action in the campaign in Mexico in 1911, his 2nd award for his action in the Haitian Campaign in1915.
A Marine GySgt Daniel J Daly was awarded his 1st Medal of Honor for his action in 1900 during the Boxer Rebellion in China. Daly’s 2nd award was for his action in 1915 during the Haitian Campaign.
So Mr. Marsh there were Two Marines that were awarded Two MoH for two seperate actions. Ref: Military Awards for Valor US Dept. of Defense on line.
In addition there were two Marines that were awarded an Army and a Navy Medal of Honor for a single action. Marsh needs a better “fact checker” in my opinion. to Marsh: Prove me wrong!
GySgt William F
Beasley USMC (Ret’d)
California City
Building socialism
P
resident Biden’s plan is to “build back socialism better.”
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Compliments
and politics
R
ecently Mitchell Seyfer wrote complimenting several letter writers. Seyfer ended his letter by complimenting past editors of this newspaper and Jennifer Garcia, the current editor.
Mr. Brax followed up with a letter also complimenting letter writers and Ms. Garcia. I would like to thank Mr. Brax for the compliment in addition to writing the following: “I would like to give thanks to the letter writers in the Valley Press who made me think and got me to change my views on a number of issues.”
There are letter writers this year that have impressed me (Brax, Marsh, Jung, Wright, Evans, et.al). Previously, Bill Warford wrote about former letter writers Horton Scioneaux and Darwin Ochs to show that a Republican and Democrat can have different views but respect each other. I miss their letters since both passed away.
It has always troubled me over the years how writers confuse fact and opinion. In his 21 Dec 2021 letter, Mr. Baltzley wrote: “I believe the 2020 Presidential Election was a completely illegitimate example of voter and election fraud.” Baltzley refuses to provide facts. Why have all of the federal/appeals courts dismissed several lawsuits about voter fraud? The reason: lack of evidence.
Conservatives claim that they are Christians, but why is there silence? No conservative has ever written about former President Trump’s wrongdoing in four years he was in office.
Republican Mr. Deaver, who writes a column weekly to this newspaper, has brought this out on more than one occasion: “Ever since Trump decided to get involved in politics, I have been stunned that folks from the party in which I was raised sat by passively as he said and did stuff that our side would have never accepted from Democrats.” (“DC Insurrection Down To One Man’s Tender Ego”, 24 Jan 2021)
Vincent White
Lancaster
More of the same
A
V Press article of 28 December 2021 showing new CA laws coming into effect of January 2022, include recreational fifth wheel trailers (RV) that will require a special note on one’s drivers license that will allow a person to tow their RV when the gross vehicle weighs between 10K and 12K pounds.
A check with DMV indicates that RV drivers towing fifth wheel trailers as described will have to have a commercial CDL license. Another place says no, and there is no test yet. I wanted to start studying for the test described in the news paper, only to find out its again run around and more run around and more run around. Fingers pointing in all directions.
How about some help figuring out what RV drivers towing fifth wheel trailers really need, besides he says she says and I cannot tell a lie as its the other person or office that deals with this issue.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
