Blame game
There is a distinct difference between the traditional liberalism of mainstream Democrats and the illiberal leftist progressives that today have virtually consumed the modern party. The leftist/progressive widespread obsession with Donald Trump is revealing and amusing if it weren’t so harmful to respectful dialog and the party itself.
To the progressives of today the opposition right wing is regarded by them as being stupid, fascist, mean spirited, greedy, hateful, racist, dangerous, anti-democratic among others. To quote Socrates, “When the debate is lost slander becomes the tool of the losers”
Narcissist preaching especially on ethnic and sexual identity and socialist style revolution is not how mature grownup adults speak and act but unfortunately it is common in our local letters opinion section and elsewhere.
What is really happening is their dreadful fear and frustration that the political and social programs outlined by the leftists of today is not registering well with the American people.
Kamala Harris is playing the supposed racism and woman victim identification issue regarding criticism of her. She seems to have forgotten the abuse of Sarah Palin. This hypocrisy has been noted by the rational adults among us and it belittles the real issues of racism and victimhood.
Cooperation and bipartisanism to the progressives of today means “Do it my way or I will seek to abolish you”. The rancorous vilification of Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia and the denigration of his whole state is the predictable response to those who disagree with the progressive agenda.
The congressional probe of the January 6th farce is not a legitimate investigation but is a politically motivitated search and destroy operation with predetermined conclusions. It is no coincidence that it will occur in an election year.
John Manning
Palmdale
Birds of a feather
In the first paragraph of your Friday FOCUS editorial titled” Coal miners are not happy with Sen, Joe Manchin” you stated Manchin killed President Joe Bidens Build Back Better Act and that Manchin certainly gained no admirers with that decision. I can think of about 80M or more voters who admire and are thankful for Sen, Manchin’s action.
I read the AVH Board is going to put a building bond on the ballot, again. I urge all to vote yes, this time around – a new and modern building for the AVH is money well spent.
Director Rives voted against the initiative but not a new building just not a multi-story building. Today’s building technology and safety standards can manage earthquakes and the footprint of a single-story building is unreasonable from multiple aspects. For those that want to vote no I ask you to consider how often have you heard people complain that the emergency room is too small and crowded.
US Representative Scanlon was car jacked by two or three young men in Philadelphia on Wednesday and the FBI is now involved. Great, but how often does the DOJ get involved when Joe or Joann Lunch Bucket is car jacked? Zero is a reasonable guess. Irony is Rep. Scanlon is a defund the police advocate.
Ralph Brax’s letter to the editor on Christmas day proves the adage that “Birds of a feather flock together”.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Pushing the ‘big lie’
Richard Baltzley’s rebuttal to my letter, believes voter fraud is running rampant because we don’t have strict voter ID requirements and it’s for this reason that his beloved Donald Trump got his tail kicked by Joe Biden.
Following are the various states and their voter ID requirements:
• Photo ID required (strict): Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi,
• Photo ID requested (non-strict): Alabama, Florida, Montana, South Carolina, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Texas
• Non-photo ID required (strict): Arizona, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Ohio
• Non-photo ID requested (non-strict): Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, Virginia, and West Virginia
• No ID required to vote at ballot box: California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington D.C.
Republicans have led efforts to create more stringent voter ID laws because they believe voter fraud is out of control. However, a Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law report, The Truth About Voter Fraud, discovered reported incidents of voter fraud are actually traceable to other sources, such as clerical errors or bad data matching practices. The report reviewed elections that had been meticulously studied for voter fraud, and found incident rates between 0.0003% and 0.0025%.
In addition, a study in the Quarterly Journal of Economics found no evidence that strict voter ID laws had any effect on fraud that are actual or perceived.
What is real, is the far-right pushing Trump’s “Big Lie” along with his conspiracy theories, along with trying to pass anti-voter laws through several states.
These laws will only make it harder for Americans to vote.
Trump’s “Big Lie” is a gross distortion and misrepresentation of the truth, and is propaganda.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Dems have scandals, too
On 12/19, The A.V. Press ran an article by Steve chapman, a weekly commentor, titled: Uncovering the truth about the capitol hill riots.
The truth. MR. Chapman wants Truth. Got it. But I’m afraid the truth sleeps with Jimmy Hoffa.
For instance: Recently, Liz Cheney, A.K.A., the mother of all Trump haters, released text of Fox news anchors encouraging Mark Meadows to quell the riots. Apparently, she thought that was wonderful idea. But it only proved Fox was anti-riot.
Opposed to the democratic party, and their friends in the M.S.M., who love to hate Trump, and call burning cities” a summer of Love”. Furthermore. Contrary to a Reuters news release that the F.B.I. found no evidence Trump supporters coordinated violence at the Capitol. Chapman blames trump. What else is new. Frankly, coming from a party that refuses to face its own scandals. For example: Giving Antifa a nod and a wink. Adam Schiff doctoring committee text. Adam Schiff, on G/P. Fang-Fang’s lover. The Biden administration bailing rioters from jail. I find the committee’s line of attack a little rich. Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for investigation. But I’ll lay odds. Democrats Villainizing Trump, an easy target. While hiding their own faults, is not looking for truth. It’s the establishments way of saying: You should have voted Tammany Hall. By the way. Did I mention Adam Schiff?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
