Easy mistake to make
Bill Pappas called out Dr. John Manning for a letter he wrote opining that it is confusing for Jill Biden to use the title of Dr. Bill says no one mistook his PhD Dr. college professor for a medical doctor. Well of course not he was teaching them, so the students knew his background.
Bill Pappas is wrong to think no one would mistake Dr. Jill Biden for a medical doctor. Whoppi Goldberg, host of The View, who many liberals hold as the standard for virtue and knowledge, said on The View that Dr. Jill Biden is a fine doctor and should be appointed as Surgeon General.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health director is not an MD but holds a position overwhelmingly held by MD’s.
Considering her position, I thought she was an MD until I did a google search where I learned she holds a PhD in Social Welfare. So much for not mistaking a PhD doctor for a medical doctor.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Not happy
Wow. Where do I begin? First, I am not connected to nor do I have a relationship with the AVH. But I must ask, does the editorial board (or whoever wrote this piece) even read the news about the crisis facing our hospitals? Do you recognize the number of lives being saved in our overloaded hospitals? Do you have any idea of the number of nurses and hospital staff that have been infected by this virus? Do you have any idea of the workload these medical professionals are carrying due to sick staff? Nurse Ratched indeed. How about Editor Ratched.
It’s one thing to ask if any staff was injured (you didn’t), or if the patients were being checked on regularly, but to state that patients probably had not been checked for hours (without evidence) is irresponsible.
The acquaintance mentioned as a personal experience may well have had an unhappy experience, but it appears that after three days and the patient’s release one might infer that the level of attention might have been appropriate after all.
Berate the administration as you see appropriate for not answering questions but this criticism of medical staff, without basis, seems way out of line.
Finally, if you believe the ICU personnel are just milling about, I have a suggestion. Get permission to sit in a corner of the ICU for one 12 hour shift and then write about what you see. I think you just might feel a bit more compassionate. But please don’t bother the medical staff — I expect their hands are full.
And if you don’t feel you owe them an apology now (I do), perhaps you will after gaining a little understanding.
Win Reynolds
Quartz Hill
Makes no sense
Do the television presenters, reporters, interviewees, commentators, speakers, etc. not realize that if they speak through a mask that their voices are muffled and largely incomprehensible?
Cannot the camera operators be 6, 10, 15 feet away? Yes.
Do people speaking into an inanimate microphone think it may catch Covid 19?
Those speaking from home need a mask for television?
And if other facilities (certain businesses) can remain open, observing precautions, why pick on restaurants? Breweries, wine tasting?
And while we are on it, should rural areas be under the same restrictions as urban and city?
No sense to me.
Neville Bowler
Lancaster
Follow the money
Whats wrong with this? Bill passed Kennedy center 26,400,000, Smithsonian 1,000,000,000, National art gallery 154,000,000, National art & humanities 167,000,000, w.wilson center 14,000,000
Foreign countries
Egypt $1,300,000,000, Sudan $700,000,000, Ukraine $453,000,000, Isreal $500,000,000, Nepal $130,000,000, Burma $135,000,000, Cambodia $85,500,000, Pakistan $25,000,000, Asia R.I.A. $$1,400,000
American people $600
Stop the foreign gifts take care of those here at home. Write your Congressional reps. Were struggling here and they are giving millions out side of USA.
Gayle Failla
Lancaster
Love America?
On December 24, 2020, the AV Press ran a letter from Ralph S. Brax — who is a far left Democrat, former professor of political science at AVC, and a copious letter writer to the Opinion page.
Ralph’s letter is a list of six denunciatory assertions which began with, “…You can’t love America…” followed by an “and” or “if”, and an argumentative position.
Number six was quite amusing: “6. You can’t love America if you are convinced money is the answer to all your problems.”
It’s amusing because the far left Democrats postulate, proven in their policies and their rhetoric, that government is the answer to all of our problems; as long as government can get enough of OUR money to solve them.
Ralph really forgot to add number seven to the list, which would be evidenced by his rejoinders to conservative writers on this opinion page:
“You cannot love America if you disagree with Ralph S. Brax.”
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.